[CES 2023] Acer updates SpatialLabs TrueGame for more immersive glasses-free 3D gaming

CES 2023 may be over, but we’re still catching up. Last week, Acer announced a significant update to its SpatialLabs TrueGame, a glasses-free 3D gaming app, with the addition of 3D Ultra mode. The new mode offers more depth and life-like 3D geometry with enhanced stereo rendering capabilities.

“Game development is an art form that calls on developers to bring their dreams into amazingly realistic and enchanting 3D worlds. It is an endeavor that requires an enormous investment of time and creativity. The viewing experiences of today’s gamers are greatly limited with 2D display devices. This changes with SpatialLabs TrueGame a swe continue to push the envelope of the 3D gaming experience by adding full geometric 3D and unleashing the power of stereoscopic 3D technology.” Jerry Kao, Co-COO, of Acer Inc.

Acer goes on to explain further: “The SpatialLabs TrueGame3D Ultra mode provides a fresh experience of stereoscopic 3D performance to the world of gaming, letting players dive deep into a new realm of 3D entertainment. It utilizes the combination of the SpatialLabs eye-tracking solution, stereoscopic 3D display and real-time scene rendering technologies to bring eye-popping 3D scenes, objects, and characters to life. Users can instantly enjoy stereoscopic 3D gaming with a click of a button, as its patented One-click GamePlay function allows TrueGame to automatically launch installed games with their pre-configured 3D profiles. With SpatialLabs TrueGame leveraging the information developers include about shaders and 3D geometry in games, the 3D Ultra mode’s addition of a second virtual camera offers a 3D immersion experience unlike any other.

Rendering showing the difference between TrueGame 3D+ and 3D Ultra.

“Game profiles that support the new TrueGame 3D Ultra mode include the latest AAA titles and a list of popular game titles to be explored. With the ease-of-use of the TrueGame application and the addition of the optimized 3D Ultra profile, 3D enthusiasts can easily enjoy a smoother and wider range of glasses-free stereoscopic 3D effects, specifically developed for each individual game title. TrueGame players and 3D gaming fanatics can also engage with one another on the SpatialLabs Community’s TrueGame forum, an open space where they can express their ideas, share their experiences, and learn from fellow gamers.”

The update is due out later this month for both the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop and the Acer SpatialLabs View display. Some titles that support SpatialLabs stereoscopic 3D include games like God of War, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Octopath Traveller, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Psychonauts 2.

