[CES 2023] The ASUS ROG Raikiri PC game controller features an OLED display

While many gamers game with a keyboard and mouse on PC, some gamers prefer controllers. The latest PC game controllers from ASUS, the ROG Raikiri and Raikiri Pro, feature an Xbox-controller style with an added OLED display.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The OLED display on the top of the ROG Raikiri and Raikiri Pro PC game controllers lets gamers display something as fun as a custom image or animation to important information like power status, mic status, and the current controller profile. Two buttons above the display allow you to switch between profiles even in the middle of the game, or change what’s being displayed on the screen.

The Raikiri controller is compatible with both PC and Xbox consoles via wired mode, while the Raikiri Pro adds Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for PCs while retaining wired connectivity for Xbox consoles. Other key features of the new game controllers include selectable step triggers, customizable analog triggers, a built-in ESS DAC, a mute button for voice chat, and added buttons on the rear of the controller. The Raikiri gets two additional rear buttons while the Raikiri Pro has four, allowing for even more gameplay customization.

Controller customization is achieved in wired mode with the ASUS Armory Crate. The PC app lets gamers customize the trigger’s dead zone to fit their own instincts, as well as tweak joystick response curves for custom sensitivity, vibration strength, Aura Sync-compatible RGB lighting, and full button mapping capabilities.

Pricing and availability haven’t been released at this time, but we’ll be sure to update you when we find out.

What do you think about the ASUS ROG Raikiri and Raikiri Pro PC game controllers? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below, and be sure to check back frequently for more CES 2023 news!

Last Updated on January 9, 2023.