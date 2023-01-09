[CES 2023] LG improves game streaming on its 2023 TV lineup

Last week, LG announced its 2023 TV lineup at CES 2023. The company also showcased its commitment to delivering a premium LG TV game streaming experience with the addition of Amazon Luna and 4K support for NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

As part of LG’s webOS UI update, as new LG Game Card lets gamers access popular cloud gaming services, including NVIDIA, Blacknut, Utomik and now Luna and Boosteroid, without having to download, install, or purchase additional hardware. The latest LG TVs support super-low input large, an ultra-fast 0.1 millisecond response time, and game-specific customization through the Game Optimizer feature.

While NVIDIA GeForce NOW is already available on the company’s 2021 and 2022 models, it is now available on 2020 models and gamers will be able to game stream in 4K at 60fps from GeForce NOW on select models later this year.

LG went on to say that “GeForce NOW is NVIDIA’s open cloud gaming service that taps into the thriving PC gaming ecosystem by streaming with world-class NVIDIA GeForce RTX performance. Gamers can play their favorite PC titles already purchased from popular digital stores – including many of the most-played free-to-play games like Fortnite, Apex Legends and Destiny 2 – with and against millions of other PC players. GeForce Now Ultimate members will enjoy streaming at up to 4K resolution at 60 FPS on supported LG TVs, with ultra-low latency that rivals many local gaming experiences.

“Accessible from LG’s Game Card in the US, Amazon Luna is joining other cloud gaming services on the webOS Home Screen of LG’s latest TVs. A Luna subscription offers access to games for everyone, from AAA titles, retro-side scrollers, family games and more, and titles including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Everspace and Team Sonic Racing, while the Prime Gaming channel gives Amazon Prime subscribers access to various exclusive and free-to-play titles each month.”

What do you think about the new services coming to LG game streaming on its 2023 TV lineup? Will it entice you to pick up one of the company’s latest models? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below, and be sure to check back frequently for more CES 2023 news!

Last Updated on January 9, 2023.