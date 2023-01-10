[CES 2023] JBL expands soundbar line-up with five new options

We’ve reviewed a few JBL soundbars over the years, and they offer exceptional sound quality and other features. At CES 2023 last week, the company announced five new options, including their most advanced soundbars yet featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos sound.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The new line-up includes the JBL Bar 1300X, JBL Bar 1000, JBL Bar 700, JBL Bar 500, and JBL Bar 300. All five models support Dolby Atmos, MultiBeam technology (with the exception of the Bar 700), and HARMAN PureVoice, while the 1300X and 1300 also support DTS:X 3D surround.

“The new JBL Bar range takes in-home theatre sound to the next level and the JBL Bar 1300X truly stands out. We’ve packed this assortment with a record number of features, drivers and jaw-dropping acoustic performance into one versatile, easy-to-use soundbar.” Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division

As for the flagship JBL Bar 1300X, JBL states that it is “a true home cinema experience without wires, the 15 surround channel JBL Bar 1300X uses six up-firing drivers and HARMAN’s unique MultiBeam™ technology to create an immersive audio experience leveraging its sphere of Dolby Atmos ® and DTS:X 3D surround sound. With its detachable wireless surround speakers and 12’’ wireless subwoofer, film buffs will experience next-level audio whether watching movies, playing games or listening to music like never before. Just place the two

detachable battery-powered surround speakers anywhere in the room and get swept away with crystal clear audio, free from wires or extra power connections.”

What’s included with the JBL Bar 1000 soundbar.

HARMAN PureVoice, available on all the new soundbars, optimizes voice clarity using JBL’s unique algorithm. The JBL One app allows users to fully customize EQ settings, as well as connect the soundbar to online music services via Wi-Fi. Each soundbar is also Google Assistant, Siri, and Amazon Alexa compatible for even more functionality.

Specifications of the new line include:

JBL Bar 1300X JBL Bar 1000 JBL Bar 700 JBL Bar 500 JBL Bar 300 Channels 11.1.4 7.1.4 5.1.2 5.1 5.0 All-in-one Power output 1170W 880W 620W 590W 260W Detachable rear channels Yes Yes Yes No No Dolby Atmos® Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes DTS:X 3D Surround Sound Yes Yes No No No MultiBeam™ Yes Yes No Yes Yes Upfiring drivers 6 4 2 0 0 Subwoofer 12″ Wireless 10″ Wireless 10″ Wireless 10″ Wireless Built-in HARMAN PureVoice Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes JBL One App Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Price $1,699.95 $1,199.95 $899.95 $599.95 $399.95

The new JBL Bar soundbar line-up will be available starting on February 19 from JBL.com and other retailers.

Last Updated on January 10, 2023.