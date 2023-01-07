[CES 2023] Sharp announces its flagship AQUOS XLED 4K TV

Sharp Corporation announced it will release three models (75-, 70-, and 65-inch) of its flagship AQUOS XLED 4K TV in the U.S. in the spring of 2023. This new XLED TV is said to reproduce the brightness and color surrounding us. The precise control of over 2,000 backlight dimming zones achieves an “unrivaled” dynamic color contrast.

AQUOS XLED represents a new generation of innovation for image quality, sound quality, and design. It was first launched in Japan in December 2021 and entered China and Taiwan markets, where it garnered high praise.

This AQUOS XLED for the U.S. market was developed based on the latest model of the EP1 lineup in Japan. It uses Xtreme mini LED technology, which controls the dark and light by dividing mini LEDs (which are laid at high density as the backlight) into more than 2,000 areas.

It also adopts Deep Chroma QD technology, which uses quantum dot technology to convert the wavelength of the backlight to enable highly pure generation of the three primary colors (red, green, blue), achieving superb brightness and contrast and a wide color gamut.

Combining the images with the high-performance speakers on the top and bottom of the screen will immerse the viewer in the acoustics, practically taking them inside the on-screen experience. The pre-installed Google TV™ allows the enjoyment of various services and applications. Following its U.S. release, the new AQUOS XLED will undergo a series of launches in Canada, Mexico, China, Taiwan, ASEAN, and the Middle East countries and regions starting this spring.

At the same time as the AQUOS XLED launch, Sharp will introduce to the U.S. market six other TV models: OLED TVs (65- and 55-inch) and LCD TVs (75-, 65-, 55- and 50-inch), all equipped with the Roku smart TV OS. This wide lineup has something to match every user’s needs.

