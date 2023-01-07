[CES 2023] Razer’s Project Carol brings surround sound and haptics to all gaming chairs

Razer always has a fun concept project at CES, and this year is no exception. While surround sound and haptics in gaming chairs aren’t new, Razer’s Project Carol aims to bring it to any gaming chair, not just the ones they make.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

According to Razer, Project Carol takes immersion and realism to new heights with its clever use of near-field surround sound for clear, pure audio, paired with 7.1 surround sound for a captivating gaming experience. Unlike traditional speakers, Project Carol’s near-field surround sound provides closer, more direct rear audio, giving a more enveloping soundscape. Project Carol is powered by the award-wining Razer™ HyperSense technology. The cushion converts game sounds into haptic feedback in real-time, allowing gamers to feel everything behind them, placing them firmly in the middle of the action. Project Carol is natively supported on PC, and designed to fit with all gaming chairs, including Razer’s popular Iskur and Enki lines, via elastic, adjustable straps. Once connected via 2.4 GHz wireless, Project Carol provides up to 8 hours of gaming before needing charging.

Some other features of Project Carol surround sound and haptic head support for gaming chairs include:

Unlike traditional speakers, Project Carol is calibrated for near-field surround sound, delivering closer, more direct rear audio that focuses on the listener’s ears for ultimate immersion.

Programmed by leading haptics specialist, Interhaptics, the cushion converts sound signals into lifelike vibrations in real-time, allowing you to physically feel rear surround effects as if you were in the world itself.

Project Carol works perfectly with any PC capable of 7.1 surround sound output and supports any media with up to 7.1 encoding. Just load up your favorite entertainment to begin enjoying a fuss-free listening experience.

Powered by proprietary wireless technology, plug in the cushion’s dongle to your PC and experience uninterrupted immersion for up to 8 hours, or have it ready for your next session with convenient USB Type C charging.

Designed to fit with all major brands of gaming chairs, Project Carol features a pair of top and bottom straps that can be fully extended (un-stretched) to 350 and 310 mm respectively.

Being a concept, there is no pricing or anticipated release date for Project Carol at this time.

What do you think about Razer’s Project Carol surround sound and haptic head support for gaming chairs? Would you buy one if it was an actual product? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below, and be sure to check back frequently for more CES 2023 news!

Last Updated on January 7, 2023.