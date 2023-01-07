[CES 2023] Satechi announces 200W 6-port PD GaN fast charger

Satechi is well known as a computing and mobile peripheral manufacturer, and at CES 2023, they have introduced a new fast charger, the 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger. A good charger is nearly essential in today’s power-hungry device world. This charger should have you covered.

Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about this new device.

Satechi, known for producing accessories that make everyday life more convenient, unveils the 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger during CES 2023. With 6 USB-C PD ports supporting a total power output of 200W, the new GaN charger is Satechi’s most powerful charger yet, making it the perfect solution to fuel power-hungry devices. The charger is also equipped with advanced power distribution that automatically adjusts wattage when new devices are detected.

Satechi’s new charger features next-generation Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, which is about three times as efficient as silicon-based chargers in converting power to electricity. This ensures faster charging and better overall power efficiency. Swapping out silicon for GaN also allows Satechi to reduce the size of the charger without compromising power, making the 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger the ideal solution for powering devices at home or on the go.

Including a total of 6 USB-C PD ports – two USB-C PD 3.1 and four USB-C PD 3.0 – Satechi’s newest GaN charger powers up to six devices simultaneously. Its advanced power distribution automatically adjusts based on the number of ports used and devices connected, achieving 140W when one device is connected to PD1 or PD2 and up to 200W total when additional ports are utilized.

Satechi’s 200W GaN Charger includes CE and ETL certifications to provide connected devices with an efficient and safe charge. Recommended for use with certified charging cables, the GaN charger is compatible with Apple, Thunderbolt, and USB-C devices. Its modern space gray design complements any aesthetic, and a detachable power cord makes for easy storage.

Satechi’s 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger is currently available for preorder on Satechi.net for $149.99 and will begin shipping in Q2 2023. If purchased during preorder, customers can receive 20% off with code CES20.

