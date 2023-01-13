Wireless controllers dying mid-game? PowerA has you covered

Wireless controllers bring a little more freedom when it comes to gaming. If you use one, you’ve likely been in the middle of a game, or worse a heated battle in an FPS, and your controller dies. PowerA, a gaming accessory company, has you covered with charging docks for your Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch wireless controllers.

While the charging docks for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 support two controllers, the charging base for the Nintendo Switch charges two Joy-Cons and a wireless controller at the same time. The docks are pretty affordable as well, each costing under $30.

Dual Charging Station for Xbox Series X|S: officially licensed by Xbox and completely eliminates the cost of replacement batteries. The charging dock includes 2 rechargeable battery packs and provides a snap-down charging option for your Xbox controllers. It also includes an LED display that looks great and lets users know how much battery the controllers have.

officially licensed by Xbox and completely eliminates the cost of replacement batteries. The charging dock includes 2 rechargeable battery packs and provides a snap-down charging option for your Xbox controllers. It also includes an LED display that looks great and lets users know how much battery the controllers have. Twin Charging Station for DualSense: officially licensed for PS5 and charges 2 controllers at once with a simple snap-down charging design. With an LED light base indicating charging level you will never have to wonder how long your battery will last.

officially licensed for PS5 and charges 2 controllers at once with a simple snap-down charging design. With an LED light base indicating charging level you will never have to wonder how long your battery will last. Controller Charging Base for Nintendo Switch: charges two Joy-Cons and a wireless controller simultaneously. The base is fully compatible with Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers and all PowerA Wireless Nintendo Switch Controllers.

With these wireless controller charging stands, simply set your controller on the base when you’re not gaming to ensure a fully charged controller the next time you pick it up.

The Dual Charging Station for Xbox Series X|S and Twin Charging Station for DualSense are available for $24.99 each from Amazon (Xbox, PlayStation). The Controller Charging Base for Nintendo Switch is a bit more, with an MSRP of $29.99. The charging stations are also available from the PowerA website. Be sure to check back soon as we’ll have reviews of the Xbox and Switch charging docks, as well as a PowerA Nintendo Switch wireless controller.

