Touchscreen Macs might be a thing soon

The touchscreen isn’t a new or groundbreaking concept for personal computers. We see the touchscreen on dozens of PCs and Chromebooks. We carry a touchscreen with us all day in our pockets. The technology has been here for a long time, but one company has avoided it on its personal computers, Apple.

The reasons Apple has avoided the touchscreen on its computers have been kicked around for years. One of the biggest reasons that has been kicked around was that Apple did not want to encroach on the iPad. The iPad has seen a significant push from Apple as being the tablet that is a computer. Putting a touchscreen on a MacBook would take some wind out of those sails.

So it’s interesting to hear news from Bloomberg that Apple is planning on finally adding touchscreens to its Macs. According to Bloomberg, “Apple engineers are actively engaged in the project, indicating that the company is seriously considering producing touchscreen Macs for the first time, according to people familiar with the efforts. Still, a launch hasn’t been finalized, and the plans could change.”

Apple and Steve Jobs were not exactly fans of touchscreens on computers, but the market may finally have beaten that position out of them. After all, money talks. According to Bloomberg, “Based on current internal deliberations, the company could launch its first touch-screen Mac in 2025 as part of a larger update to the MacBook Pro, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans are private.”

It will be interesting to see if Apple does make touchscreen Macs by 2025; we think they will, along with a folding mobile device.

