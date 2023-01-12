Skullcandy adds some flavor with limited-edition Doritos collaboration

Plenty of tech companies collaborate with other brands for limited-edition products. The latest comes from Skullcandy and Doritos in the form of a limited-edition “Doritos Red” SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset and Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds — complete with a UV-reactive blacklight effect.

While the recently-launched SLYR gaming headset offers rich, detail audio with crystal clear communication for all your gaming devices, the Dime 2 earbuds are ultra-compact and easy to carry for gaming on the go, and include built-in Tile-finding features for easy location if you happen to lose them.

“Skullcandy and self-expression are synonymous and this drop is no different. Together with Doritos, we’re adding a little flavor to a space traditionally saturated with muted colorways, allowing gamers to stand out from the competition. The SLYR and Dime 2 are the ideal products for this collab, both accessible and packed with flavor so gamers can boldly be themselves. The duo provides the best of both worlds – SLYR for gaming at home and Dime 2 for on-the-go mobile sessions.” Derek Steiner, Director of Global Brand Partnerships, Skullcandy

Features of the Skullcandy x Doritos limited-edition headset and earbuds include:

Skullcandy x Doritos Limited-Edition SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset UV-Reactive Glow Graphics Skullcandy Supreme Sound – Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound Multi-Platform Connectivity – Crystal clear audio on PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox, leveling-up the listening experience on any platform. And with the 3.5mm audio cable, SLYR is the definition of ‘plug and play’ Bi-Directional Mic – Improves voice pickup for enhanced communications and clarity in multiplayer settings Mute & Volume Control – Easy-to-reach, on-board controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference Durable, Lightweight Design – Constructed from tough, lightweight materials including head-conforming memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture wicking and breathable material for all-day comfort MSRP: $69.99



The limited-edition SLYR Multi-Platform Gaming Headset features a UV-reactive blacklight glow.

Skullcandy x Doritos Limited-Edition Dime 2 True Wireless Earbuds UV-Reactive Glow Graphics Built-In Tile Finding Technology 12 Hours Total Battery Life Microphone, Call, Track & Volume Controls Auto Connect IPX4 Sweat & Water Resistant Micro-USB charging case with snap lid and integrated lanyard Ultra-compact at just 2.45 inches long and 1.53 inches wide. The small, efficient battery cuts its carbon footprint to less than half that of other earbuds. MSRP: $34.99



These limited-edition gaming headphones and true wireless earbuds are available for pre-order on Skullcandy.com and are expected to ship mid-February.

