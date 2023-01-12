New on Netflix January 13-19: The Formans return in That ’90s Show

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between January 13-19th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Country symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix January 13-19th list, which sees the Formans return two decades later in That ’90s Show.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. November’s upcoming games include:

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge: Kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo or other familiar friends in this totally tubular ’80s-inspired beat ’em up. Cowabunga!

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home: Become an unsung hero. Solve puzzles, fly above chaos and heal the wounded in this follow-up to the beloved adventure game inspired by World War I.

Coming soon in January

This title is coming sometime in January, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for it!

JUNG_E (NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷)

Physical: 100 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): In this fierce fitness competition, one hundred contestants in top physical shape compete to claim the honor of best body.

And now for the Netflix January 6-12th list:

January 13

Break Point (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one. As some of the greatest players tennis has ever seen reach the twilight of their careers, there is room for a new generation of players to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these top players on the tennis circuit through an entire year travelling across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours. From physical injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories, to personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of these pro tennis players.

From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, BREAK POINT follows a diverse group of tennis players on and off the court as they compete in gruelling slams with hopes of winning a final and even bigger dreams of becoming world number one. As some of the greatest players tennis has ever seen reach the twilight of their careers, there is room for a new generation of players to claim the spotlight. Break Point gets up close and personal with these top players on the tennis circuit through an entire year travelling across the globe for all four Grand Slams and the ATP and WTA tours. From physical injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories, to personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of these pro tennis players. Dog Gone (NETFLIX FILM): After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism.

After a young man and his beloved dog are separated on the Appalachian Trail, he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late. Based on an incredible true story of humanity and everyday heroism. Sky Rojo: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Coral, Gina and Wendy have made a new life — and found love — in Almería. But with Romeo bent on revenge, their peace and quiet won’t last long.

Coral, Gina and Wendy have made a new life — and found love — in Almería. But with Romeo bent on revenge, their peace and quiet won’t last long. Suzan & Freek (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): After going viral from posting covers on social media, a passionate music duo and couple navigate remarkable success and accompanying fame.

After going viral from posting covers on social media, a passionate music duo and couple navigate remarkable success and accompanying fame. Trial by Fire (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): After the deadly Uphaar cinema fire, two grief-stricken parents navigate the loss of their kids and a dogged fight for justice. Based on true events.

January 15

Shiva Baby 🇨🇦

January 17

The Devil to Pay

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 🇨🇦

January 19

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵 ): From the mind of horror manga maestro Junji Ito comes a spine-tingling selection of some of his most bizarre, disturbing and terrifying tales.

): From the mind of horror manga maestro Junji Ito comes a spine-tingling selection of some of his most bizarre, disturbing and terrifying tales. Khallat+ (NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦): An anthology of social deception and trickery in four unlikely places.

An anthology of social deception and trickery in four unlikely places. The Pez Outlaw 🇺🇸

That ’90s Show (NETFLIX SERIES): Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never die, they just change clothes.

Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never die, they just change clothes. Women at War (NETFLIX SERIES): France, 1914. As the German troops advance and men leave for the frontlines, four women must grapple with the devastating consequences of war at home.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada January 13-19th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada January 13-19th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out That ’90s Show or something else? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on January 12, 2023.