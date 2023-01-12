Mobvoi announces new Timeshow smartwatch app

Mobvoi, the creator of TicWatch smartwatches, has released TimeShow, a new watch face application built for all smartwatch users and watch face creators that offer the freedom and fun to differentiate and rejuvenate their daily timepieces.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

“A watch is like an extension of your personality and, in a digital world, a watch face serves the same purpose, whether it’s through fun games, useful applications, or simply an attractive design,” said Robert Zhang, vice president of engineering at Mobvoi. “It was important for us that TicWatch and all smartwatch users are able to express themselves the way they want to, and for creators, to provide a platform to showcase their abilities and earn from their incredible work.” Mobvoi

New watch face releases will be available on a weekly basis on the TimeShow app. Options range from interactive games like “Little Ball Adventure” and “Gluttony Snake” to easily customized widgets and an assortment of modern and classic styles to enable users to meet their specific needs and preferences. Various fonts and effects are available to display the time and data on the smartwatch for an even more personalized style. TimeShow will even offer health and fitness-focused watch faces that show real-time health data, including a user’s steps and heart rate.

In addition to the pre-designed options, the TimeShow DIY Site, www.timeshowcool.com, enables graphic designers and digital creators to curate their watch face and upload it to the TimeShow app. Mobvoi will be integrating a revenue-sharing plan into the platform so designers can express their creativity while turning a profit from their work.

The TimeShow app is now available for download on both Google Play and Apple stores. Android users can sync with a Wear OS watch, and iPhone users can sync with an Apple Watch.

What do you think of the Mobvoi Timeshow app? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on January 12, 2023.