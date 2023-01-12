TCL is now the official TV partner of the NFL

The NFL is one of the most prominent sports organizations in the United States. Despite all of the challenges that have come through the past few years, the NFL is still very popular. American football is big business in the States and even across some countries. So, when the opportunity arises to partner with the NFL, you take it.

That’s what TCL has done; they are now the official TV partner of the NFL. TCL TVs have become ever more popular here in the United States since around 2020. While the brand was around before then, it wasn’t until 2020 that it gained traction in the market. I noticed the improvement in quality in 2019 and reviewed one of their more affordable TVs in August of 2019.

The company has expanded its offerings since then with MicroLED technology, OLED tech, and QLED tech. Their displays have also gotten more considerable, shooting upwards of 100″. So it wouldn’t be bad to watch an NFL game on a TCL TV; they certainly have gotten to the point of being a true competitor to Samsung, LG, and Sony.

Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about the new NFL partnership.

TCL is now the official TV of the NFL

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell flanked by TCL NA President Mark Zhang (R) and TCL Senior Vice President Chris Hamdorf (L).

TCL’s commitment to make advanced technologies like QLED and giant screens up to 98″ accessible to all fans will help the NFL continue to elevate fans’ experience and deepen their passion for the sport. The deal also gives TCL the ability to use the NFL’s marks and work with the league’s teams and players to market their award-winning products to consumers. ” As TV and sports have long been a winning marriage, becoming the Official TV Partner of the NFL gives TCL a strategic partnership to affirm its formula for success – high quality, unmatched performance, and exceptional value among consumers who expect the best,” said Chris Hamdorf, Senior Vice President, TCL North America. “As we just proved at CES, our brand has grown globally and as our product offering expands beyond home theater, we are confident that aligning with the NFL will bolster our brand recognition and are thrilled to have them as a key partner to kick off this next chapter for TCL.” “The NFL is excited to welcome TCL as our Official TV Partner and look forward to our fans enjoying their technology through a superior television experience. Our broadcasts can only look as good as the TVs they’re displayed on which makes TCL’s products truly meaningful to the NFL experience,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, Senior Vice President of Partnership Strategy and New Business for the NFL. “The NFL spends a lot of time evaluating potential partners to ensure their products, performance, and culture match our standard for excellence and TCL is a perfect fit. We look forward to helping them continue to grow their brand recognition and business.” The partnership represents a culmination of the years of hard work TCL has spent in developing the largest television screens with the best display technology to bring home a world-class TV experience. Since its 2014 start in North America, TCL’s products have received high marks by consumer reviews and Net Promoter Scores, as well as rave reviews from the media for having industry-leading technology and features, earning the brand Editor’s Choice awards from almost every major news outlet. TCL

