The Latest Samsung Galaxy Wearable software update brings Camera Control

A new software update is rolling out for Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds2 Pro users. This software update enhances how users capture content on their Galaxy smartphone cameras. We will jump right into the meat of this because these changes are short and straightforward.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The Short Version

New capabilities enabled by this software update include the following:

360 Audio Recording: When wearing Galaxy Buds2 Pro and filming with a Galaxy smartphone, this feature will pick up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud. This means users can capture sound on video just as they hear it. This is the first feature in the Galaxy line leveraging LE Audio, an advanced new Bluetooth standard that delivers more complex and richer sound.

When wearing Galaxy Buds2 Pro and filming with a Galaxy smartphone, this feature will pick up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud. This means users can capture sound on video just as they hear it. This is the first feature in the Galaxy line leveraging LE Audio, an advanced new Bluetooth standard that delivers more complex and richer sound. Camera Controller: Galaxy Watch4 and Watch5 users will now have zoom capabilities built in. With the updated Camera Controller app on Galaxy Watch, users can frame the perfect shot right from their wrist with a simple pinch of the watch face or a turn of the rotating bezel.

Samsung Galaxy Software Update

360 Audio Recording

The new 360 Audio Recording software update feature empowers users to capture sound on video precisely as they hear it. Pairing Galaxy Buds2 Pro with a Galaxy smartphone, everyone can film like a pro and capture high-quality, realistic audio for video without the need for bulky professional equipment anytime, anywhere. The feature picks up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud, placing viewers at the center of a roaring festival crowd or beside a bubbling brook in the middle of a forest. Users can pop in connected headphones and playback the video on their device or social media channel to hear lifelike and immersive sounds that emulate an in-person experience.

360 Audio Recording is the first feature in the Galaxy line leveraging LE Audio, an advanced new Bluetooth audio standard. This new technology brings better audio quality and improved latency and battery life. Beyond providing better-sounding music, LE Audio also broadens the spectrum of audio experiences to deliver more complex and rich sound that can be shared with others. Now, LE Audio brings binaural recording to Galaxy Buds2 Pro – taking advantage of both the left and right mics simultaneously. When pairing the Buds2 Pro with a Galaxy Z Flip4 or Fold4, users are drawn into the moment, benefitting from high-quality stereo audio and high-quality video.

Camera Controller

Photography and videography with Galaxy smartphones are about maintaining creative control. One example is the Galaxy Watch’s Camera Controller app, which lets users control their phone camera right from their wrist. A new software update – soon available on the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch4 series – adds zoom capabilities to Camera Controller, further expanding the Galaxy camera experience with Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Watch connectivity. Now users can remotely control their phone’s camera zoom with a simple pinch of the watch face or a turn of the rotating bezel – perfect for taking group shots or solo selfies from a distance and eliminating the need to run back and forth to the camera to frame the perfect picture.

What do you think of this software update? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on January 12, 2023.