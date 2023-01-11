[CES 2023] JBL expands Quantum Series gaming headsets for Xbox and PlayStation

The JBL Quantum Series gaming headsets aren’t new, and we’ve reviewed a couple here at Techaeris and were suitably impressed. At CES last week, the company announced that they were expanding the Quantum Series gaming headset line-up with new models for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. JBL also announced a true wireless earbuds version for gaming on the go.

“Since we ventured into the gaming space, our mission has always been to develop top-tier audio products for all-level gamers. JBL Quantum products provide gamers with outstanding sound features and innovative designs, allowing them to stay in the zone, loud and clear. Our JBL Quantum portfolio, including the new JBL Quantum TWS Air and the XBOX and PlayStation additions, give players at every level a competitive advantage for their console preferences.” Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division

The JBL Quantum TWS Air true wireless gaming earbuds.

In addition to the JBL Quantum TWS Air true wireless gaming earbuds, there are three models of the over-ear gaming headsets for Xbox and PlayStation (X for Xbox, P for PlayStation):

JBL Quantum TWS Air: Featuring JBL QuantumSURROUND and a dual source connection to connect to both a PC and a phone at the same time with the included ultra-low latency dongle, the headphones allow users a wire-free gaming experience, whether that’s at home or on the go. The JBL Quantum TWS Air is equipped with four microphones, two in each earbud, allowing gamers to go into the mission at hand with high quality sound and communication. The JBL Quantum TWS Air will be available in black on JBL.com summer 2023.

XBOX and PlayStation users can now match headsets to their favorite consoles. Kicking off this series and primed to be one of the most advanced headsets on the market, the JBL Quantum 910X and 910P are equipped with JBL QuantumSPATIAL 360 audio with integrated head tracking, allowing gamers to experience the very best spatial surround sound via the USB-A/C wireless connection on the console. With active noise cancelling, gamers can get rid of unwanted background sounds and fully immerse themselves in the game. JBL Quantum 360X & JBL Quantum 360P: Take the competition to the next level with the JBL Quantum 360 series. With the ability to play and charge at the same time, users will never miss out on the action. The JBL Quantum 360 X/P feature DualSOURCE allowing two device connection and up to 22 hours of battery life, meaning players can stay connected with their teammates without delay.

Take the competition to the next level with the JBL Quantum 360 series. With the ability to play and charge at the same time, users will never miss out on the action. The JBL Quantum 360 X/P feature DualSOURCE allowing two device connection and up to 22 hours of battery life, meaning players can stay connected with their teammates without delay. JBL Quantum 100X & JBL Quantum 100P: Get your head in the game with the Quantum 100X or 100P. With crystal clear in-game communication, users will always be heard. With lightweight and durable construction, the JBL Quantum 100X/P is the perfect headset for starter gamers looking to get in on the action.

The JBL Quantum 910P and 910X wireless gaming headsets for PlayStation and Xbox.

Specifications of the new JBL Quantum gaming headsets include:

JBL Quantum TWS Air 6.8MM premium drivers powered by JBL QuantumSOUND 8 hours of playback with 16 hours additional in the case USB-C dongle enables connection to PC, Mac, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and supported mobile devices JBL DualSOURCE Ambient Aware TalkThru QuantumSURROUND on PC JBL QuantumENGINE compatible MSRP: $99.95

JBL Quantum 910X/P 50MM premium drivers powered by JBL QuantumSOUND 37 hours battery life Compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, & PC JBL QuantumSPATIAL 360 audio with integrated head tracking on consoles & noise-suppression Active Noise Cancelling JBL DualSOURCE Flip-up-to-mute boom microphone with echo & noise-suppression JBL QuantumSPHERE 360 and QuantumSURROUND on PC MSRP: $299.95

JBL Quantum 360X/P 40MM premium drivers powered by JBL QuantumSOUND 22 hours battery life Compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, & PC JBL DualSOURCE Play and charge Game/chat balance QuantumSURROUN on PC Customize preferences with JBL Quantum Engine Compatibility to adjust the Quantum Surround, EQ, sidetone and mic settings MSRP: $129.95

JBL Quantum 100X/P 40MM premium drivers powered by JBL QuantumSOUND Voice-focus boom microphone Windows-sonic surround sound compatible All-platform compatibility via the 3.5mm audio connection MSRP: $39.95



One of my favourite features of the JBL Quantum ONE gaming headset was the 360° head-tracking, and I’m looking forward to seeing how it translates to console gaming with the JBL Quantum 910X/P.

All JBL Quantum X and P headsets will all be available on JBL.com starting in March 2023.

