Vertagear’s 800-series gaming chairs maximize comfort and encourage healthy posture

When it comes to gaming, you may find yourself sitting for long sessions. A good gaming chair can help with comfort and the latest gaming chairs from Vertagear aim to maximize comfort and encourage healthy posture with new features.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

“The 800 Series is our way of fulfilling our promise to our customers. We engineer our chairs with the health and comfort of every person at the top of our minds, and our new lineup is the epitome of that promise.” Mike Ma, Founder & CEO of Vertagear

The new Vertagear 800-series gaming chairs feature the company’s patent-pending ContourMax Lumbar support and VertaAir Seat. Vertagear’s new lumbar support alleviates tension by “dynamically contouring itself to your back’s shape and movement.” The company claims this keeps you in a healthy posture no matter how long you sit.

“Our ContourMax™ Lumbar hosts two levels of modules, with the top level positioned towards your midback and the bottom level aligned with your lower back to fully support your backbone. The ContourMax™ alleviates tension throughout by adapting to your body’s shape and movement, keeping your back in a healthy posture no matter how long you sit or jitter around. Prevention is better than treatment. “Sitting still for extended periods can cause muscle pains in your back and chest. The four TPE modules of the ContourMax™ Lumbar and their 64 responsive branches relax your muscles. In addition, the ContourMax™ Lumbar is instinctively flexible, cuing your body to shift to different positions to retain ergonomic comfort when sitting for prolonged hours.” Vertagear

The VertaAir seat, on the other hand, helps “improve support, comfort, and relieves chronic back pain.” It has a wide, waterfall seat design which evenly distributes pressure across our thighs, knees, and lower body. This is achieved with its embedded 8 hexagonal air pillars designed with small air intake tunnels and 4-way air emission tunnels. Combined, this helps provide pressure relief and support for a healthier back.

As with their other models, there is a size for everyone and includes the SL3800, SL5800, PL4800, and PL6800. Each chair is black with coloured accent trim. The 800-series is available in Carbon Black, Black/White, Midnight Blue, Midnight Green, Midnight Purple, and Burgundy Red. Additionally, an optional RGB kit is available for the PL4800 to really light up your gaming station.

Vertagear Pricing starts at $379.99 from Amazon and Vertagear and includes a 10-year limited warranty, free protection program, and free shipping.

What do you think about the new Vertagear 800-series gaming chairs? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on January 11, 2023.