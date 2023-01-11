Mark the date, Xbox & Bethesda’s Developer_Direct coming January 25th

There were quite a few comments across social media about the lack of news from Xbox at the recent Game Awards, typically a spot for new and/or updated game trailers for what’s on the horizon. Turns out Xbox & Bethesda had something else in mind and will be hosting a Developer_Direct on January 25th, showcasing some upcoming games.

If you’re after new Starfield information, however, you’ll have to wait a bit as Bethesda is planning a standalone show to “dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive” into the game. However, there will be updates to other upcoming games, including Forza Motorsport and Redfall.

Here’s what you can expect to see at Developer_Direct:

The Elder Scrolls Online : Studio Director Matt Firor will unveil 2023’s major Chapter update, including the latest regions of Tamriel to become playable in ESO, as well as a major new feature coming in the game’s biggest update this year. The Developer_Direct will be immediately followed by the full, standalone ESO Chapter Reveal Event, hosted by Zenimax Online Studios, which will provide all the in-depth details ESO players will be keen to know.

: Studio Director Matt Firor will unveil 2023’s major Chapter update, including the latest regions of Tamriel to become playable in ESO, as well as a major new feature coming in the game’s biggest update this year. The Developer_Direct will be immediately followed by the full, standalone ESO Chapter Reveal Event, hosted by Zenimax Online Studios, which will provide all the in-depth details ESO players will be keen to know. Forza Motorsport: The team at Turn 10 Studios have been hard at work, bringing fans the next generation of Forza Motorsport, built from the ground up to take advantage of Xbox Series X|S. Forza Motorsport is back, and we can’t wait to share more gameplay and exciting new details.

The team at Turn 10 Studios have been hard at work, bringing fans the next generation of Forza Motorsport, built from the ground up to take advantage of Xbox Series X|S. Forza Motorsport is back, and we can’t wait to share more gameplay and exciting new details. Minecraft Legends: Mojang Studios will showcase an insider’s look into the PvP multiplayer experience in Minecraft Legends – the upcoming action-strategy game from the makers of Minecraft. Developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive and launching this spring, don’t miss exclusive gameplay footage at the Developer_Direct.

Mojang Studios will showcase an insider’s look into the PvP multiplayer experience in Minecraft Legends – the upcoming action-strategy game from the makers of Minecraft. Developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive and launching this spring, don’t miss exclusive gameplay footage at the Developer_Direct. Redfall: The minds behind Dishonored and Prey, Arkane Austin, will showcase several minutes of gameplay from their upcoming FPS. The Developer_Direct will reveal single and multiplayer gameplay, showing more of how you and your friends will take down bloodthirsty Vampires on the picturesque island of Redfall, Massachusetts. Fans can expect to learn more about combat, customization, bosses, the open world, and more.

To catch the latest gaming news from Xbox & Bethesda, you can tune in on Xbox channels (Twitch, YouTube) and Bethesda channels (Twitch, YouTube) at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET, on January 25.

Last Updated on January 11, 2023.