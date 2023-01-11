Lights, Camera, Crackle: Ghost Wars, Cold Comes the Night, Breakout, and more

We are knee-deep into January, which means new content is playing on Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has added Popcorn Flix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in January 2023 on Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For the Soul.

The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touch points in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touch points this year.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for January 2023 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Playing on Redbox

The King’s Speech (Rated R)

Available: Streaming Now

Awards: Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Golden Globe for Best Actor

Plot: The story of King George VI, his impromptu ascension to the throne of the British Empire in 1936, and the speech therapist who helped the unsure monarch overcome his stammer.

Cast: Colin Firth (Bridget Jones’s Diary), Geoffrey Rush (Shakespeare in Love), Helena Bonham Carter (Fight Club)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (Rated PG-13)

Available: Streaming Now

Awards: Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature

Plot: An introverted freshman is taken under the wings of two seniors who welcome him to the real world.

Cast: Logan Lerman (Hunters), Emma Watson (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone), Ezra Miller (Justice League)

Come and Find Me (Rated R)

Available: Streaming Now

Plot: When his girlfriend goes missing, David must track her whereabouts after realizing she’s not who she was pretending to be.

Cast: Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Annabelle Wallis (X-Men: First Class), Garret Dillahunt (No Country For Old Men)

Between Worlds (Rated R)

Available: Streaming Now

Plot: Joe, a down-on-his-luck truck driver haunted by the memory of his deceased wife and child meets Julie, a spiritually gifted woman who enlists Joe in a desperate effort to find the lost soul of her comatose daughter, Billie. But the spirit of Joe’s dead wife Mary proves stronger, possessing the young woman’s body while intending to settle her unfinished business with the living.

Cast: Nicolas Cage (Leaving Las Vegas), Franka Potente (The Bourne Identity), Penelope Mitchel (Hellboy)

Playing on Crackle

Ghost Wars (Rated TV-14)

Playing on Crackle

Available: Streaming Now

Plot: In this 13-episode series, a remote Alaskan town has been overrun by paranormal forces. Local outcast Roman Mercer must overcome the town’s prejudices and personal demons if he’s to harness his repressed psychic powers and save everyone.

Cast: Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap), Vincent D’Onofrio (Men In Black), Meat Loaf (Fight Club)

Naked Singularity (Rated R)

Playing on Crackle

Available: Streaming Now

Plot: Naked Singularity tells the story of Casi, a promising young NYC public defender whose idealism is beginning to crack under the daily injustices of the justice system he’s trying to make right. Doubting all he has worked for and seeing signs of the universe collapsing all around him, he is pulled into a dangerous high-stakes drug heist by an unpredictable former client to beat the broken system at its own game.

Cast: John Boyega (Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One)

Breakout (Rated R)

Playing on Crackle

Available: Streaming Now

Plot: An innocent camping trip takes a dark turn for a young brother and sister when they witness a murder. The young siblings become the killer’s next target as they are chased and hunted through the wilderness. Serving time over a protest gone terribly wrong, their father, Jack Damson, devises a plan to escape prison and rescue his kids from the pair of criminals, Tommy and Kenny. A fight for survival ensues in the action-packed thriller, where the hunters become the hunted.

Cast: Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Dominic Purcell (Prison Break), Ethan Suplee (My Name is Earl)

Cold Comes the Night (Rated R)

Playing on Crackle

Available: Streaming Now

Plot: As the motel proprietor, Chloe is in financial trouble and has let Billy, a corrupt cop, take advantage of her situation. One night, Topo, a hardened Polish career criminal, stops at the motel while en route to deliver cash to an unknown boss. While at the motel, his car is impounded along with the cash delivery. Using Chloe’s daughter as collateral, Topo forces Chloe to help him go after Billy, who has stolen his money from the car. Hoping to escape to a better life, Chloe tries to strike a deal with Topo but soon finds herself over her head, and a series of double-crosses leaves a cloud of mayhem and murder.

Cast: Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Alice Eve (Star Trek: Into Darkness), Logan Marshall-Greene (Spiderman: Homecoming)

Playing on Chicken Soup for the Soul (Rated NR)

Love in Full Swing

Available: Streaming Now

Plot: Becks, an aspiring romance columnist, decides to help her best friend Casey as he goes back home in search of his first love. As they start their journey to win back Casey’s first love, they both discover more about each other than they thought they knew. With their friendship on the line, Becks now faces a dilemma: help Casey or risk opening her heart to the love of a lifetime.

Cast: Sarah Smyth (Supergirl), Andrew Dunbar (Arrow)

My Country Kitchen (NR)

Available: Streaming Now

Plot: Many of us dream about a simpler life in these challenging times. The good old days when a home-cooked meal – with ingredients you grew yourself – could be shared with family and friends. A time when the kitchen was the heart of every home. And who doesn’t dream of a life away from the big city? There’s room to move to a house in the country where the air is fresh. There’s never been a time like now! Australian chef-turned-farmer Paul West returns to basics as he builds his new life in a quaint country farmhouse.

Cast: Chef Paul West

Florence Nightingale

Available: Streaming Now

Plot: The fact-based story of the pioneer of nursing is known as ‘the Lady with the Lamp.’

Cast: Jaclyn Smith (Charlie’s Angels), Timothy Dalton (License to Kill), Claire Bloom (The King’s Speech)

The Grace Kelly Story

Available: Streaming Now

Plot: The fairy tale story of the actress who became a princess is told in this biography, which traces her rise from a Philadelphia socialite to a Hollywood movie star.

Cast: Cheryl Ladd (Charlie’s Angels), Lloyd Bridges (Airplane!), Diane Ladd (Chinatown)

What do you think of these Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup for the Soul titles? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on January 11, 2023.