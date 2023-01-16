[UPDATED] “Up Your Game” with the REDMAGIC 8 Pro gaming smartphone

We’ve reviewed a few of nubia’s REDMAGIC gaming smartphones over the years, and have been suitably impressed with their mobile gaming performance. The company has released the next “King of Performance” smartphone in China: the REDGMAGIC 8 Pro gaming smartphone, soon to be available internationally as well.

UPDATED (2023/01/16 3:51 pm ET): The REDMAGIC 9 Pro international version will be available starting on February 2nd. The MSRP starts at $649 for the Matte 12GB/256GB version and $799 for the 16GB/512GB Void version. It will be available in the following countries and regions:

North America: Canada and the United States

Canada and the United States Europe: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, the Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, The United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, France, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Ireland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Malta

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Croatia, Luxembourg, the Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, The United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Estonia, Portugal, Finland, Romania, France, Slovakia, Germany, Slovenia, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Ireland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Malta Asia Pacific: Hong Kong (China SAR), Indonesia, Macau (China SAR), Philippines, Singapore,Malaysia

Hong Kong (China SAR), Indonesia, Macau (China SAR), Philippines, Singapore,Malaysia Middle East: Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt

Israel, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt Latin America: Mexico, Peru, and Chile

In addition, REDMAGIC will be offering early bird discounts on redmagic.gg starting on January 28th.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

As is typical with REDMAGIC gaming smartphones, the REDMAGIC 8 Pro features the latest specifications for powerful on-the-go mobile gaming. In this case, the latest from nubia sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Red Core 2 gaming chip with LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage technology. With a peak speed of 3.2GHz, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor offers a 37% improvement in CPU power efficiency, a 42% improvement in GPU performance, and 50% more overall power efficiency over the previous generation.

The new gaming smartphone will be available with 12 or 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 256 or 512GB of storage, depending if you opt for the Dark Blade Warrior or Specter Warrior edition. Both models offer a screen-to-body ratio of 93.7%, a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with an under-display camera, and narrow bezels for greater immersion.

Key features of the REDMAGIC 8 Pro gaming smartphone include:

Built-in fan with RGB lights for REDMAGIC 8 Pro Specter Warrior

REDMAGIC 8 Pro has a 6000mAh dual cell battery supporting up to 165W quick charging and can fully charge within 13 minutes, including an 80W fast charge charger in the box.

Seventh-generation ultra-thin screen fingerprint sensor with heart rate detection function

Front Camera: UDC 1600W

Main Camera: Rear 5000W main camera + 200W macro + 800W wide-angle Samsung GN5 4000W super-sensitive main camera

Dimensions: 163.98×76.35×8.9mm, 228g

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n/ ac /ax (dual-band 2.4G\5G) 4*4mimo,9-antenna design, dual 5G dual-card dual-pass.

Audio experience with gaming: 3 mics, dual smart PA, DTS Ultra X, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Dual X-axis linear motor stereo vibration

Classic gaming aesthetic design with RGB light strip with 16.8 million colors with 4096 adjustable brightness for REDMAGIC 8 Pro Dark Blade Warrior

Wi-Fi 7

REDMAGIC Studio can cast ultra-long distances of up to 30 meters and supports up to 4K transmissions.

Accessories: gaming handles, keyboard, mouse, mouse pad, earphones and protective case.

As mentioned the REDMAGIC 8 Pro is now available in China with a starting price of ¥3999, which is roughly USD$575. More information about the international release, including pricing, will be coming on January 16th, 2023 with an early bird sale starting on January 28th. The device will be available internationally in February.

Last Updated on January 16, 2023.