Enhance your headphones with the Creative Sound Blaster X5 USB DAC

While headphones are getting even better sounding, sometimes you have that pair you just don’t want to give up. Or you want to improve your laptop or desktop system audio quality without having to install an internal sound card. USB DACs aren’t new, but Creative makes some of the best and the latest is the company’s first Sound Blaster to feature a dual-DAC design.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

This external USB DAC not only has a comprehensive connectivity profile but also sports a sleek build and premium look. As for the Sound Blaster X5 itself, Creative has this to say:

“Sound Blaster X5 personifies the best of Creative’s audio engineering and design expertise, equipped with audiophile-grade components to achieve exceptional audio quality. It is the first Sound Blaster to feature a dual-DAC design – 2 Cirrus Logic CS43198 DACs deliver high-resolution lossless playback in 32-bit / 384 kHz over PCM with ultra-high dynamic range of up to 130 dB DNR. These DACs can also decode audio formats in DoP128 and DSD256 for high-fidelity audio streaming. Audio distortion is practically non-existent with an oversampled multi-bit modulator for an incredibly low Total Harmonic Distortion rating of 0.00018%.” Creative

As a result, this USB double-DAC and amplifier external sound card is compatible with everything from studio-grade headphones with a higher impedance of up to 600 ohms to more sensitive in-ear monitors with 1 ohm output impedance. The upgraded Xamp discrete headphone bi-amplification technology uses 2 dedicated Xamp circuits that amplify the left and right channels separately.

The front and back of the Creative Sound Blaster USB DAC and amplifier.

Audio signatures can be customized as well with the Creative app, allowing users to Sound Blaster X5 personifies the best of Creative’s audio engineering and design expertise, equipped with audiophile-grade components to achieve exceptional audio quality.

“It is the first Sound Blaster to feature a dual-DAC design – 2 Cirrus Logic CS43198 DACs deliver high-resolution lossless playback in 32-bit / 384 kHz over PCM with ultra-high dynamic range of up to 130 dB DNR. These DACs can also decode audio formats in DoP128 and DSD256 for high-fidelity audio streaming. Audio distortion is practically non-existent with an oversampled multi-bit modulator for an incredibly low Total Harmonic Distortion rating of 0.00018%.” Creative

The Sound Blaster X5 USB DAC and amplifier can be used with almost any device, including consoles, DVD players, and other entertainment systems.

“There are two-way RCA and TOSLINK Optical connectors, a convenient USB-C audio and power port, as well as a 3.5 mm microphone-in port with an easy-to-access mic gain knob. There is also a 4.4 mm port for studio-grade balanced headphones, and a 3.5 mm port for regular headphones. All 3 ports use premium gold-plated connectors for better performance. It features a Bluetooth 5.0 receiver and a dedicated USB-A host audio port for connection to wireless audio transmitters, as well as external USB speakers, headsets and microphones.” Creative

The Creative Sound Blaster X5 USB DAC is available from the Creative website with an MSRP of $279.99.

What do you think about the Sound Blaster X5 USB DAC? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on January 31, 2023.