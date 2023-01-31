[UPDATED] Razer adds adaptive beamforming and head-tracking AI to Leviathan Pro PC soundbar

The Razer Leviathan is a pretty solid THX PC soundbar, and the latest version has head-tracking AI and adaptive beamforming added to it.

[UPDATED: 2023/01/31] The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro is now available exclusively on Razer.com and at RazerStores with an MSRP of USD$399.99/€489.99.

[ORIGINAL ARTICLE: 2023/01/07]

According to Razer, in partnership with immersive audio pioneers, THX®, and leading 3D audio beamforming experts, Audioscenic, Razer’s new PC soundbar provides the best of both worlds, delivering a surround soundstage whilst ensuring users are always in the sweet spot for the optimal listening experience. All of this is packed into a compact, premium form factor with a simple setup, allowing for a clutter-free desktop.

Combining beamforming surround sound with head-tracking AI technology, the Leviathan V2 Pro delivers immersive 3D audio thanks to the integrated IR camera that detects the user’s position. This allows the soundbar to adapt the audio beams to the listener’s positioning in real-time, ensuring that they are always in the sweet spot for the best audio experience. Of course, with an integrated camera, there are privacy concerns but Razer claims that “once the user position has been updated, the captured images are immediately discarded, with no data being transferred to PC or stored in the cloud.”

Powered by THX® Spatial Audio for the immersive experience, combined with Audioscenic user adaptive beamforming, the soundbar provides true-to-life 3D audio for all your entertainment needs. The 3D audio format on the soundbar can be experienced in two modes: THX® Spatial Audio Virtual Headset is for any stereo content, providing you with pinpoint positional audio previously only found in headsets, or THX® Spatial Audio Virtual Speakers which is for multi-channel content and provides a wide, room-filling soundstage that users would normally experience with a full home theatre system.

Along with the included subwoofer, the Leviathan V2 Pro multi-driver PC soundbar delivers crisp, clear treble and deep, punchy bass with support for Razer Chroma™ RGB, allowing for deeper immersion with 30 lighting zones, 16.8 million colours, and over 200 games integrated into the world’s largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices.

Specifications of the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro THX PC gaming soundbar with AI head tracking include:

Frequency response 40 Hz – 20 kHz Input power External Power Adapter Driver size • Full-range drivers: 5 x 2”

• Down-firing subwoofer driver: 1 x 5.25” Driver type Full-range drivers, subwoofer driver Compatibility • Bluetooth connection

• USB connection to PC Other features • Razer Chroma™ RGB (30 zones)

• THX Spatial Audio

• 3.5 mm headset jack

• USB audio input

• Razer Audio app

• Custom 10-band EQMax SPL: 98 dB

• Toggle PC audio devices (supported via Razer Synapse)

Dimensions • Soundbar: 600 mm (L) x 113.7 mm (H) x 90.1 mm (D) / 23.6” x 4.5” x 3.5”

• Subwoofer: 260 mm (L) x 295 mm (H) x 260 mm (D) / 10.2” x 11.6” x 10.2” Weight • Soundbar: 2.27 kg / 5.00 lbs

• Subwoofer: 5.08 kg / 11.19 lbs

The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro is available for pre-order on the Razer website for $399.99 and is anticipated to ship starting on January 31.

