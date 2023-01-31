Latest Philips OLED monitor for professionals features 99% Adobe RGB & DCI-P3 coverage

Up until recently, OLED technology was mostly found in televisions and smartphones. Over the past year or so, quite a few computer monitors have popped up with OLED panels. The latest is an OLED monitor for professionals from Philips, which features 99% Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

OLED technology offers pretty impressive visual contrast, and the 27″ Philips includes additional features for the discerning professional. These features include an UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution for precise imagery, DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 for shadowing, Ultra Wide-Color for a vivid picture, True 10-bit display for smoother gradients, 99 percent Adobe RGB/DCI-P3, and an antiglare film.

“We are always trying to improve the picture quality of the screen at Philips. This monitor is specialized in the sense that the OLED feature is truly impressive when it comes to seeing things on screen as they truly are. It is a monitor designed for creatives and anyone that has high standards for picture quality.” David Ray, Marketing Director of Philips monitors and IT accessories in North America

Key features of the newest Philips OLED monitor include:

27″ (26.9″ / 68.4 cm diag.) screen

OLED display for lifelike visuals with deeper black details

UltraClear 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution for precision

Connect your notebook with one USB-C cable

LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources

SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

DisplayHDR™ TrueBlack 400 delivers incredible shadow details

Pro color standards 99% AdobeRGB, 99% DCI-P3

Eyesafe certified blue light protection and color accuracy

Color space mode options to fit your needs and work

The Philips 27E1N8900 will be available soon on Amazon with an MSRP of $1,099.99.

