Samsung announces 4TB variant of the rugged T7 Shield portable SSD

In October, I reviewed the Samsung T7 Shield and found it an excellent portable SSD. At the time, the T7 Shield came in 1TB and 2TB variants. While most people would be delighted with those capacities, some users asked for more. So Samsung is appeasing those users with a new 4TB variant.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Designed for outdoor content creators or travelers who want to secure and protect their data from exposure to the elements or life’s accidents, the T7 Shield does its job well. With 4TB of capacity, users can take more pictures on their phones, gamers can keep more titles in their game libraries, and creators can save hours of recorded video at resolutions up to 12K.

“As innovation in photo, video, and graphics resolution technology evolves to be more life-like than ever, there is a need for higher capacity storage options to store and edit creations,” said Jose Hernandez, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “Now at 4TB of capacity, the T7 Shield has enough room to store anything creators require while retaining its sleek and durable form factor and quick performance.”

The Blue 2TB variant of the T7 Shield

The T7 Shield delivers a read speed of 1,050 megabytes per second (MB/s) and a write speed of 1,000 MB/s, which are approximately twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5. Faster speeds save valuable time for consumers, digital creators, and professionals by minimizing time spent loading screens or waiting for files to open or compress.

Thanks to its Dynamic Thermal Guard, the T7 Shield can handle the toughest creator tasks like video recording, editing, and rendering without suffering performance degradation or overheating. Designed to work across multiple devices, Samsung’s T7 Shield is compatible with PCs, Macs, Android smartphones, and game consoles.

Available for purchase now in black, the T7 Shield 4TB comes with a USB Type-C-to-C cable and a USB Type-C-to-A cable and includes a three-year limited warranty with the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $429.99. You can find the Shield at Best Buy.

Last Updated on January 31, 2023.