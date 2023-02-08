Latest Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 laptops with RTX 40-series GPUs now available

First announced at CES last month, the latest Razer Blade 16 and Blade 18 laptops with RTX 40-series GPUs, 13th Gen Intel Core processors, and CPU overclocking are now available for purchase.

Both the Razer Blade 18 and Blade 16 ship with Intel 13th Gen Core i9 HX processors and your choice of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 4070, 4080, or 4090 GPU. Both gaming laptops have a 16:10 aspect ratio, making them a perfect choice for not only gamers but also content creators with their respective 16- and 18-inch display sizes.

Some key features of the new Razer laptops include:

Razer Blade 16: The new standard for peak performance combined with portability, this device packs a Core i9 13950HX and up to an RTX 4090 into a footprint only marginally larger than a previous generation 15-inch laptop. This enables more graphics power per cubic inch than any other 16-inch gaming laptop. The 16-inch display is available with a first-of-its-kind dual-mode mini-LED panel, capable of switching between two native resolutions and refresh rates: immersive UHD+ at 120Hz or FHD+ at an ultra-smooth 240Hz.

Razer Blade 18: The ultimate desktop replacement, combining desktop-grade performance with a desktop-level peripheral feature set. Outfitted with up to an RTX 4090 and either a Core i9 13950HX or 13980HX processor operating at 65W TDP out of the box, the Blade 18 delivers more than double the processing performance and 150% greater graphics performance than a 2021 Blade 17. It also sports a 6-speaker array with THX® Spatial Audio, a comprehensive selection of ports, and a 5MP webcam.

In addition, Razer also announced a brand-new CPU overclocking feature for both of these laptops. The feature is available within Razer Synapse and users will have access to customizable tuning parameters for CPU core voltage, sustained boost power maximum wattage, short boost power maximum wattage, and boost power time window to “deliver truly unbridled potential.”

The monster-specced gaming/creator laptops won’t be cheap, however. The Razer Blade 16 has a starting MSRP of $2,699.99, while the Razer Blade 18 starts at $2,899.99. Configurations with the RTX 4080 or 4090 GPUs are available now while RTX 4060 and 4070 configurations will be available starting on February 22.

