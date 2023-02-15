[UPDATED] President’s Day Samsung Deals hot off the press

We all love deals on tech, and when we see an opportunity to save some cash, we like to share that with you. With President’s Day (2/20) soon approaching, Samsung deals are hot off the press, and here’s what you can save money on.
Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
Table of contents
President’s Day Samsung Deals
Home Appliances
- Select Refrigerators up to $1,200 off and get a free set of additional panels now through 3/1
- Bespoke Ultra Capacity Washer and Dryer Sets are up to $1,100 off now through 3/1
- Build Your Own Kitchen Appliances Package and save up to 10% on three or more appliances now through 3/1
- Eligible categories are Refrigerators, Wine Coolers, Freezers, Washers, Dryers, Air Dressers, Ranges, Over-the-Range Microwave Ovens, Dishwashers, Wall Ovens, Cooktops, Range Hoods, and Vacuums.
- Bespoke Jet™ Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station is $300 off now through 3/1
- Select Induction Ranges are up to $495 off now through 3/1
- Select Microwaves with Slim Fry are up to $117 off now through 3/1
- Bespoke AirDresser Clothing Care System is $800 off now through 3/1
Monitors
- Samsung Odyssey Ark 55″ Gaming Screen is $1,000 off 2/13-26
- 49″ Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor is $300 off 2/13-26
- 32″ M80B 4K UHD Smart Monitor is $120 off now through 2/26
- 28″ Odyssey G70B 4K UHD is $200 off 2/13-26
- 32″ Odyssey G65B QHD is $150 off now through 2/26
- 32″ Odyssey G50A is $100 off 2/13-26
Portable SSDs & Memory Cards
- T7 Shield 2TB and T7 2TB (all colors) is $40 off 2/13-26
- T7 Shield 1TB and T7 1TB (all colors) is $20 off 2/13-26
- 256GB EVO Plus microSD card $18 off 2/13-26
- 256GB PRO Endurance microSD card $17 off 2/13-26
- 256GB PRO Plus microSD card $10 off 2/13-26
Home Entertainment
- 65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is $600 off now through 2/26
- 65″ Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV is $900 off now through 2/26
- 75” Class QN900B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV is $800 off now through 2/26
