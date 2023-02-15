The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is open for preorders

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra was announced earlier this month, and on paper, it looks to be one of the best Samsung laptops ever made. That also extends to the Galaxy Book3 Ultra design; from the promo shots and B-Roll, this is a very attractive laptop.

Samsung says that the series offers an intuitive and familiar connected experience. Link to Windows / Microsoft Phone Link, including all new on-the-go productivity features, allows users to enjoy seamless phone-to-PC connectivity across the OS.

Link to Windows / Microsoft Phone Link’s Recent Websites lets you continue web sessions from your phone to PC – like looking up the price of a flight on your phone and then booking it on your PC. At the same time, Instant Hotspot enables effortless connection to wireless hotspots with just a click. Check out our article about the release here.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Features and Offers

13 th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor for the fastest performance in a Galaxy Book yet. Enjoy gaming and streaming with NVIDIA® RTX Geforce™ 4070 graphics.

Samsung's Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display was first featured in the Galaxy smartphones. This display comes with rich colors and 3K resolution for a smooth viewing experience.

Available in Graphite.

Offer: Those who preorder Galaxy Book3 Ultra can save up to $500, including a free storage upgrade and up to $300 instant credit with an eligible trade-in device.

The Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 are also available for preorder.

Pre-order customers can use a free storage upgrade and double their memory. Galaxy Book3 Pro starts at $1,449.99 with a 14-inch display or $1,549.99 with a 16-inch display. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 also has a 16-inch display at $1,699.99.

The 360 is available in the color Graphite. The Galaxy Book3 Pro and the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 are available in Graphite and Beige colors.

Samsung Business Account holders who preorder this new series will receive a complimentary upgrade to Windows 11 Pro or a free storage upgrade, a $300 trade-in credit per device, and exclusive volume discounts.

Trade-in: Samsung customers can enjoy up to a $300 trade-in credit with the Galaxy Book 3 lineup.

