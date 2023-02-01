Samsung announces its new Galaxy Book3 series

Today, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book3series, its latest flagship PC lineup featuring the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 360, and Book3 Pro. This announcement was made at Unpacked along with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. Let’s take a look at the new Galaxy Book3 series of laptops.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Series

Today, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Book3 series, its latest flagship PC lineup featuring the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 360, and Book3 Pro. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra – Samsung’s new premium PC – features ultra high-performance computing, the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 features a 2-in-1 convertible form factor with S Pen functionality, and the Galaxy Book3 Pro is the thinnest clamshell device in its class. The Galaxy Book3 series is designed for those who need seamless multi-device connectivity and premium hardware to supercharge their productivity and creativity.

“Today, we’re seeing an increasing number of people using multiple devices to perform efficiently. These new workflows are made possible thanks to our open and extensive Galaxy ecosystem,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The latest Galaxy Book3 series further enriches our connected offerings. To maximize their productivity and creativity, it is tailor-made for Galaxy enthusiasts looking for ultra-high computing performance and seamless connected Galaxy experiences.”

Book3 Ultra

Book3 Ultra

Book3 Ultra Quick Specifications

Dimensions: 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm

355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5 mm Weight: 1.79kg (3.9lbs)

1.79kg (3.9lbs) Color: Graphite

Graphite Operating System: Windows 11

Windows 11 Display: 16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio) 400nits, 120Hz, 120% Color volume (DCI-P3) 3K (2880×1800)

CPU: 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 (Intel Evo™)

GPU: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 Laptop GPU NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) 802.11 ax 2×2 Bluetooth v5.1

RAM: 16GB (LPDDR5) 32GB (LPDDR5)

Storage: 512GB SSD (PCIe) 1TB SSD (PCIe) Expansion Slot

Camera/Mic: FHD 1080p / Studio-quality Dual Mic

FHD 1080p / Studio-quality Dual Mic Battery: 76Wh (Typical)

76Wh (Typical) Ports: Thunderbolt™ 4 (2) USB Type-A (1) HDMI 2.0 microSD Headphone/Mic



The Galaxy Book3 series offers a connected experience that is both intuitive and familiar. Link to Windows / Microsoft Phone Link, including all new on-the-go productivity features, allows users to enjoy seamless phone to-PC connectivity across the OS. Link to Windows / Microsoft Phone Link’s Recent Websites, lets you continue web sessions from your phone to PC – like looking up the price of a flight on your phone and then booking it on your PC, while Instant Hotspot enables effortless connection to wireless hotspots with just a click. In addition, users can move seamlessly between multiple screens across different devices with no disruptions. The Samsung Multi Control4 feature lets you control your PC, Galaxy Tab and now Galaxy smartphone with the Galaxy Book3 series’ keyboard and trackpad, enabling you to copy, paste, or dragand drop between devices, while Second Screen turns your Galaxy Tab into an additional monitor with a single click. And since content creation increasingly happens on multiple devices, Galaxy Book3 series makes the creative process easier. Now, users can take high quality photos using Expert RAW on your Galaxy smartphone, transfer them to the Galaxy Book3 series automatically, and edit them on Adobe Lightroom. Samsung

Book3 PRO 16

Book3 PRO 16

Book3 PRO 16 Quick Specifications

Dimensions: 355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm

355.4 x 250.4 x 12.5mm Weight: 1.56kg (3.4lbs)

1.56kg (3.4lbs) Color: Graphite and Beige

Graphite and Beige Operating System: Windows 11

Windows 11 Display: 16.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio) 400nits, 120Hz, 120% Color volume (DCI-P3) 3K (2880×1800)

CPU: 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 (Intel Evo™)

GPU: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) 802.11 ax 2×2 Bluetooth v5.1

RAM: 8GB (LPDDR5) 16GB (LPDDR5) 32GB (LPDDR5)

Storage: 256GB SSD (PCIe) 512GB SSD (PCIe) 1TB SSD (PCIe)

Camera/Mic: FHD 1080p / Studio-quality Dual Mic

FHD 1080p / Studio-quality Dual Mic Battery: 76Wh (Typical)

Ports: Thunderbolt™ 4 (2) USB Type-A (1) HDMI 1.4 microSD Headphone/Mic



Onboarding to the new Galaxy Book3 series is intuitive, fast and frictionless. Sign in to your Samsung Account on your Galaxy Book3 series just once and it will be synced with the Galaxy services you’ve been using on other Galaxy devices thanks to Single Sign On. You can even sign-in to your favorite websites on the Galaxy Book3 series easily using the information on your Samsung Pass account for mobile. Plus, transferring all your data and settings from your old Windows PC is simplified with Galaxy Book Smart Switch, while Galaxy Book Experience provides an easy-to-follow guide to help new users get started. The Galaxy Book3 series offers ultra-high performance computing with an upgraded CPU, GPU, display and more. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra features the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor, making it the fastest Galaxy Book to date, as well as the NVIDIA® RTX Geforce™ 4070 laptop GPU, providing studio-grade graphics to enhance both creative projects and the gaming experience. For the first time, Samsung’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display – first used in the Galaxy premium smartphone lineup display – is featured in the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series. Its 3K (2880×1800) resolution shows incredibly fine details, and the 120Hz refresh rate offers a smooth and slick viewing experience. The display is also VESA ClearMR and DisplayHDR TRUE BLACK 500 certified, and has received SGS Eye Care Display certification for the guaranteed reduction of blue light. All these improvements empower users to perform multiple demanding tasks, watch rich and detailed content without loss of fidelity, and play high-spec games smoothly. Plus, depending on your viewing needs, you can opt for either a 14-inch or 16-inch display featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio with the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series. Samsung

Book3 PRO 14

Book3 PRO 14

Book3 PRO 14 Quick Specifications

Dimensions: 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3mm

312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3mm Weight: 1.17kg (2..58lbs)

1.17kg (2..58lbs) Color: Graphite and Beige

Graphite and Beige Operating System: Windows 11

Windows 11 Display: 14.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio) 400nits, 120Hz, 120% Color volume (DCI-P3) 3K (2880×1800)

CPU: 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 (Intel Evo™)

GPU: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) 802.11 ax 2×2 Bluetooth v5.1

RAM: 8GB (LPDDR5) 16GB (LPDDR5) 32GB (LPDDR5)

Storage: 256GB SSD (PCIe) 512GB SSD (PCIe) 1TB SSD (PCIe)

Camera/Mic: FHD 1080p / Studio-quality Dual Mic

FHD 1080p / Studio-quality Dual Mic Battery: 63Wh (Typical)

Ports: Thunderbolt™ 4 (2) USB Type-A (1) HDMI 1.4 microSD Headphone/Mic



The audio in the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series is more refined, with a new quad speaker system that delivers clear, high notes and a rich bass sound. Studio quality dual microphones, along with AI Noise Canceling, clearly capture your voice and reduce background noise. And as video calls are now a part of everyday life, you can confidently join anytime and still look your best with Studio Mode, which offers improved visuals with lighting correction, auto framing, eye contact correction and smooth backgrounds. Samsung

Book3 PRO 360

Book3 PRO 360

Book3 PRO 360 Quick Specifications

Dimensions: 355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm

355.4 x 252.2 x 12.8 mm Weight: 1.66kg (3.7lbs) / 1.71kg (5G model)

1.66kg (3.7lbs) / 1.71kg (5G model) Color: Graphite and Beige

Graphite and Beige Operating System: Windows 11

Windows 11 Display: 14.0-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16:10 ratio) Touch and SPen Capable (SPen in Box) 400nits, 120Hz, 120% Color volume (DCI-P3) 3K (2880×1800)

CPU: 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 (Intel Evo™)

GPU: Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) 802.11 ax 2×2 Bluetooth v5.1 5G Sub6 (Optional)

RAM: 8GB (LPDDR5) 16GB (LPDDR5) 32GB (LPDDR5)

Storage: 256GB SSD (PCIe) 512GB SSD (PCIe) 1TB SSD (PCIe)

Camera/Mic: FHD 1080p / Studio-quality Dual Mic

FHD 1080p / Studio-quality Dual Mic Battery: 76Wh (Typical)

Ports: Thunderbolt™ 4 (2) USB Type-A (1) HDMI 1.4 microSD nano SIM slot (optional) Headphone/Mic



In addition to consumers, the Galaxy Book3 series also provides a powerful, modern work solution to drive productivity and efficiency for businesses – from small and midsized companies to large enterprises. The Galaxy Book3 series connects seamlessly with other Galaxy devices, providing professionals with Galaxy smartphones or tablets the unique ability to continue their work across multiple devices and complete tasks on the go, or use a tablet or a smartphone as a second screen. This connected experience, combined with the devices’ powerful performance, lightweight portability and battery life, can help field-based employees easily transition between off-site and in-office work, boost the productivity of knowledge workers in hybrid environments, and empower creative and marketing teams to take their work to the next level. Businesses can also leverage Samsung’s defense-grade security platform – Samsung Knox – along with the Galaxy Book3 lineup’s advanced, multi-level security features that meet the Microsoft Secured-Core PC requirement, helping businesses to strengthen their security and protect against cyber threats, no matter where employees are working. Samsung

Pricing and Availability

On February 17, 2023, the new Galaxy Book3 series will be available for purchase starting with the Galaxy Book3 Pro and Pro360 models in select markets.

Galaxy Book3 Pro will start at $1449.99, available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes with Graphite and Beige color options15. Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 will start at $1899.99, available in 16-inch size with Graphite and Beige color options. Galaxy Book3 Ultra will start at $2,399.99, available in a 16-inch size in Graphite.

What do you think of the new Samsung Galaxy Book3 series? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on February 1, 2023.