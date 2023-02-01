Samsung unveils the new Galaxy S23 line

It’s February Unpacked Day! This, of course, means the new Samsung Galaxy S23 line of smartphones have been officially unveiled. For now, the Galaxy S23 range is Samsung’s flagship smartphone line, and these new devices come with some features and spec upgrades across the lineup. Let’s take a quick look at what Samsung announced today!

Estimated reading time: 9 minutes

Samsung Galaxy S23 Lineup

S23 Ultra | S23+ | S23

Samsung Galaxy S23 camera gives users freedom to explore their creativity, like capturing cinematic Nightography videos with transformative AI. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy provides users a premium experience, including AI, future-ready mobile gaming experience, and sustained gameplay with fast mobile graphics.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with Samsung’s S Pen, which many long-time Samsung Galaxy users know and love. It’s great for productivity, note-taking, hobbies, and more. All of the Galaxy S23 series’ new standard-setting innovations are housed within a familiar design that “advances Samsung’s sustainability commitment with more recycled materials than any other Samsung Galaxy smartphone.”

“The most impactful technology is measured, not just by what it enables for people today, but also how it contributes to a better future,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy S23 Ultra and the entire Galaxy S series lineup are the new standard bearers of a trustworthy premium smartphone experience. We’re redefining peak performance by merging power and lasting innovation in devices that have less environmental impact.”

S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

S23 Ultra Quick Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz) 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode Vision booster Enhanced comfort

Dimensions & Weight: 3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 in, 8.25oz

3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 in, 8.25oz Camera: 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera | F2.2, FOV 120˚ 200 MP Wide Camera | F1.7, FOV 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera | 3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera | 10x Optical Zoom, F4.9, FOV 11˚ 12MP Front Camera | F2.2, FOV 80˚

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Memory: 12GB + 1TB 12 + 512GB 8 + 256GB

Battery: 5,000mAh

Galaxy S23 Ultra makes it easier for any level of photographer to capture phenomenal content. It offers Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced camera system, tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail. Improved Nightography capabilities transform how the Galaxy S series optimizes photos and videos in a wide range of ambient conditions. Filming a favorite song at a concert, snapping a selfie at the aquarium, or grabbing a group shot of friends at dinner — users can get sharper images and videos. Visual noise that usually ruins low-light images is corrected by a new AIpowered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm that enhances object details and color tone. In a Samsung Galaxy-first, Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures epic moments with incredible precision. It uses pixel binning to support multiple levels of high-resolution processing at once. And because selfie cameras are more important than ever to how we communicate today, Galaxy S23 series introduces fast autofocus and our first Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos. Samsung

S23 Ultra

For users who want the ultimate creative control and customization, the Galaxy S series offers a suite of tools that enhance any photography experience. The Expert RAW app, available exclusively through Samsung Galaxy, enables DSLR-style image shooting and editing in RAW and JPEG — no bulky camera equipment required. Users can experiment with Multiple exposures photo art or capture a clear view of the Milky Way with Astrophoto settings either within Samsung’s Camera app or Expert RAW app. Meanwhile, the new zoom capabilities on Galaxy Watch5 series’ Camera Controller app empower users to capture a perfectly framed shot right from their wrist. Additional camera advancements include: • In low-light or situations that would normally create a blur, videos are stable with doubled

optical image stabilizer (OIS) angles in all directions on Galaxy S23Ultra. • Recording videos feels more cinematic with enhanced 8K video8 at 30 frames per second with a

wider angle. • Advanced, object-based AI analyzes each detail in the frame, even down to minute facial

features such as hair and eyes, to carefully reflect a person’s dynamic characteristics. • For an even more enhanced video experience, the new 360 Audio Recording feature9 on Galaxy

Buds2 Pro creates multi-dimensional sound. Samsung

S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

S23 Plus Quick Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (48~120Hz) 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode Vision booster Enhanced comfort

Dimensions & Weight: 3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35in, 6.91oz

3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35in, 6.91oz Camera: 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera | F2.2, FOV 120˚ 50 MP Wide Camera | F1.8, FOV 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera | 3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36˚ 12MP Front Camera | F2.2, FOV 80˚

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Memory: 8 + 512GB 8 + 256GB

Battery: 4,700mAh

On Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, the iconic Samsung Galaxy camera also gets an upgraded look. The contour housing has been removed, marking a new era of essential Galaxy design that makes the entire series stand out. For creators and gamers alike, the desire to push limits and constantly reimagine what’s possible requires technology that outpaces expectations. Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy enables unprecedented performance while Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery lasts more than 20 percent longer. Samsung

S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra’s graphics performance is faster by more than 40 percent and its AI performance is also optimized by more than 40 percent to balance performance and power for photography, videography, low latency gaming and more. In anticipation of the future of ultimate digital realism, Galaxy S23 Ultra comes ready to support real-time ray tracing as it comes to the mobile gaming mainstream. Users will see noticeably more lifelike renderings of scenes, thanks to technology that simulates and tracks every ray of light. Plus, Samsung Galaxy’s vapor cooling chamber, now bigger and on every Galaxy S23 series model, ensures immersing in a gaming marathon won’t slow down your experience. All this power underpins Galaxy S23 Ultra’s expansive 6.8-inch edge display with a reduced curvature to create a larger and flatter surface area for the best visual experience on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Samsung Galaxy’s unique Enhanced comfort feature allows users to adjust color tones and contrast levels, lessening eye strain from screen time at night. Vision booster now adjusts at three levels of lighting instead of two to combat brightness and glare in daylight. Samsung

S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

S23 Quick Specifications

Display: 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (48~120Hz) 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode Vision booster Enhanced comfort

Dimensions & Weight: 2.79 x 5.76 x 0.3in, 5.93oz

2.79 x 5.76 x 0.3in, 5.93oz Camera: 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera | F2.2, FOV 120˚ 50 MP Wide Camera | F1.8, FOV 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera | 3x Optical Zoom, F2.4, FOV 36˚ 12MP Front Camera | F2.2, FOV 80˚

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Memory: 8 + 256GB 8 + 128GB

Battery: 3,900mAh

The Galaxy S23 series raises the bar for premium technology designed with the planet in mind. It is made using even more recycled materials than the Galaxy S22 series, including pre-consumer recycled aluminum and recycled glass, and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles. The new S series is the first to market Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, adding heightened durability for long-term use and designed with an average of 22 percent pre-consumer recycled content. Plus, every Galaxy S23 smartphone comes in a redesigned packaging box made with 100% recycled paper. With the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung Galaxy is doing more to minimize its impact on the environment without compromising quality and aesthetic. Galaxy S23 series is UL ECOLOGO® certified, meaning that the product has been certified for reduced environmental impact. For users who want to extend the life of their device, Galaxy S23 series’ premium experience can be sustained through the years with four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. Samsung

S23

Secure and private experiences are the foundation of the Galaxy S23 series. Every smartphone comes with Samsung’s end-to-end Samsung Knox protection, which has received more government and industry certifications than any other mobile device, platform, or solution on the market. The Security and Privacy Dashboard on Samsung Galaxy gives users a clear view of who has access to their data and how it’s being used. With just a glance, it’s easy to see if personal data is at risk and receive simple prompts to change settings for a more secure experience. Users can also decide exactly which applications get access to their data and how it can be used. For an added layer of security, Knox Vault, which was first introduced on the Galaxy S21 series, protects critical information on the Galaxy S23 series by isolating it from the rest of the device, including the OS, for added protection against vulnerabilities. Samsung

Pricing and Availability

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S23 series begin today, February 1, 2023, and through February 16, 2023. Consumers who pre-order a Galaxy S23 device are eligible for a free storage upgrade. In addition to a free upgrade to the next storage tier, customers who pre-order and purchase on Samsung.com can receive a Samsung Credit of up to $100. The promotion will last for a limited time and only while supplies last. Terms and conditions apply. Visit Samsung’s promotions page to learn more.

The new Galaxy S23 series will be available on February 17, 2023, on Samsung’s website, Samsung Experience Store, and at major carriers and retailers. The full lineup comes in four nature-inspired matte hues: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. Consumers who purchase their device online on Samsung’s website can also access exclusive colors: Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red.

Galaxy S23 Ultra will start at $1,199.99 with storage capacity options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Galaxy S23+ will start at $999.99 with 256 GB and 512 GB storage options.

Galaxy S23 will start at $799.99 in 128GB and 256GB variants.

What do you think of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 line? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on February 1, 2023.