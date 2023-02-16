New on Netflix February 17-23: New adventures for the Outer Banks crew

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between February 17 and 23rd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in February if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Country symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix February 17-23rd list, which is headlined by the third season of Outer Banks in which the friends find themselves searching for the famed lost city of El Dorado.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any new games coming from the streaming platform in February.

And now for the Netflix February 17-23rd list:

February 17

A Girl and an Astronaut (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱): An astronaut’s return after a 30-year disappearance rekindles a lost love and sparks interest from a corporation determined to learn why he hasn’t aged.

February 19

I Care a Lot 🇨🇦

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇧🇷): It’s the end of the world and he knows it. Whindersson Nunes reflects on current affairs, social media, religion and more in this stand-up special.

February 20

Operation Finale 🇺🇸

Rocketman 🇨🇦

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

February 21

Perfect Match (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)): Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition.

February 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy. When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light. The three-part series will feature first-hand accounts from those on the boat that fateful night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now, including: Paul Murdaugh’s longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty; Mallory Beach’s childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook; Mallory’s boyfriend, Anthony Cook; and, several others.

A light-skinned Black woman’s meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to unravel when two strangers show up in her quaint suburban town. Triptych (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): After finding out she is one of three identical triplets, a relentless detective embarks on a perilous journey to uncover the truth about her past.

February 23

Call Me Chihiro (NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵): An unapologetic former sex worker starts working at a bento stand in a small seaside town, bringing comfort to the lonely souls who come her way.

An unapologetic former sex worker starts working at a bento stand in a small seaside town, bringing comfort to the lonely souls who come her way. Outer Banks: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): New adventures take the Pogues to the Caribbean and far beyond as the friends are pulled into a dangerous rival’s hunt for a legendary lost city.

New adventures take the Pogues to the Caribbean and far beyond as the friends are pulled into a dangerous rival’s hunt for a legendary lost city. That Girl Lay Lay: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY) 🇨🇦: With her secret still under wraps, Lay Lay’s back with her bestie, Sadie, as the friends juggle app glitches, high school hijinks, life lessons and more.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada February 17-23rd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

