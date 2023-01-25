Leaving Netflix February 2023: A few movies in the US, a few shows in Canada…

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes
February 3
- Dragonheart: Vengeance 🇺🇸
February 4
- Paper Tigers 🇺🇸
February 7
- H20: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3 🇺🇸
February 9
- Versailles: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸
February 11
- ONE PIECE: Alabasta 🇺🇸
- ONE PIECE: East Blue 🇺🇸
- ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island 🇺🇸
- ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line 🇺🇸
February 12
- Wonder Woman 1984 🇨🇦
February 13
- The Departed 🇨🇦
February 14
- Hereditary 🇨🇦
- Monster High: Electrified 🇺🇸
- New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-2 🇨🇦
February 15
- The Forest 🇺🇸
- Mr. Right 🇺🇸
- Term Life 🇺🇸
February 17
- No Escape Room 🇺🇸
February 21
- Bert Kreischer: The Machine 🇺🇸
February 24
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸
February 25
- Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion 🇺🇸
February 28
- Air Force One 🇺🇸
- Cake 🇺🇸
- Coach Carter 🇺🇸
- The Great Canadian Baking Show: Seasons 1-5 🇨🇦
- Heartland: Seasons 1-15 🇨🇦
- Kim’s Convenience: Seasons 1-5 🇨🇦
- Margin Call 🇺🇸
- Murdoch Mysteries: Seasons 1-15 🇨🇦
- Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6 🇨🇦
- Scream 4 🇺🇸
- Shutter Island 🇺🇸
- Sorry to Bother You 🇺🇸
- Walking Tall 🇺🇸
- When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5 🇨🇦
Last Updated on January 25, 2023.