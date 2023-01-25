Leaving Netflix February 2023: A few movies in the US, a few shows in Canada…

A few titles, including quite a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in February 2023 — fortunately, you have at least a week before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

While the list is shorter than most other months this year, there are still a few good shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch titles including Air Force One, Shutter Island, and Scream 4. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is also your last chance to watch a number of TV shows including Kim’s Convenience, Schitt’s Creek, and Heartland.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in February 2023.

February 3

Dragonheart: Vengeance 🇺🇸

February 4

Paper Tigers 🇺🇸

February 7

H20: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3 🇺🇸

February 9

Versailles: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

February 11

ONE PIECE: Alabasta 🇺🇸

ONE PIECE: East Blue 🇺🇸

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island 🇺🇸

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line 🇺🇸

February 12

Wonder Woman 1984 🇨🇦

February 13

The Departed 🇨🇦

February 14

Hereditary 🇨🇦

Monster High: Electrified 🇺🇸

New Amsterdam: Seasons 1-2 🇨🇦

February 15

The Forest 🇺🇸

Mr. Right 🇺🇸

Term Life 🇺🇸

February 17

No Escape Room 🇺🇸

February 21

Bert Kreischer: The Machine 🇺🇸

February 24

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

February 25

Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion 🇺🇸

February 28

Air Force One 🇺🇸

Cake 🇺🇸

Coach Carter 🇺🇸

The Great Canadian Baking Show: Seasons 1-5 🇨🇦

Heartland: Seasons 1-15 🇨🇦

Kim’s Convenience: Seasons 1-5 🇨🇦

Margin Call 🇺🇸

Murdoch Mysteries: Seasons 1-15 🇨🇦

Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6 🇨🇦

Scream 4 🇺🇸

Shutter Island 🇺🇸

Sorry to Bother You 🇺🇸

Walking Tall 🇺🇸

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5 🇨🇦

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in February 2023? There’s not much, to be honest, but is there something above you’ll be binging on? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on January 25, 2023.