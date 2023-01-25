These are the headphones I use on the daily

I use an obnoxious number of headphones throughout the year. So many that I had to start turning some brands away when they pitched new models to me. As the site has grown, so has the review workload, and headphones have had to make way for TVs, projectors, smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more. I’m not complaining; expanding and reviewing more gear has been a blessing. But headphones were one of the first things we started reviewing, and I have a soft spot for them.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

While I have used dozens upon dozens of headphones, I can’t possibly keep and use them all. Many products are returned to the manufacturer, and some I keep in the office. When they start taking up space, I randomly give them away to local people we know or even random people on the street. Honestly, it’s rather fun giving random people headphones. I’ve been told I should video these interactions and post them on YouTube, but I get more enjoyment from the private moment than the clicks are worth.

The headphones I do keep I use on the daily. So I thought you all might be interested in which ones I decide are good enough to keep pumping music into my ear holes. These are the ones I am currently holding on to and using daily. This list is in no particular order.

Alex’s Current Headphones

TWS ANC beyerdynamic Free BYRD (Buds)

I honestly did not think I would find a pair of TWS earbuds that would replace my AirPods Pro. But the beyerdynamic Free BYRD have done precisely that. I was holding on to my AirPods Pro because even though I have used many great TWS earbuds, nothing was up to Apple’s buds. These now have a place in my rotation, and my AirPods went to my wife.

Wired FiiO FH7 (Buds)

I had been using the FiiO FH7 as my primary IEMs for playing guitar in live settings, like concerts and worship sets. But since I haven’t been playing live music lately, I decided to plug these into my FiiO BTR5 and use them again. I was delighted as if I wasn’t going to be LOL. When I want more detail and clarity from my buds, I reach for these instead of my TWS headphones.

Wireless ANC Apple Air Pods Max (Over-Ear)

It has been hard to beat my king of over-ear ANC headphones, the AirPods Max. These are still my go-to cans when I want ANC and over-ear listening. They still beat even the Sony and Bose ANC headphones. I will admit that they are very close, though, and you can save a substantial amount of money going with Sony or Bose. Still, these are my guys for wireless over ears.

Wireless ANC Bowers & Wilkins Px8 (Over-Ear)

So, as I mentioned above, I have been seeking a set of over-ear headphones that could beat my AirPods Max. I thought that perhaps the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 would be those cans, and honestly, they came VERY close. While I still reach for the AirPods Max first, the Px8 have earned a spot in my rotation, coming very near to my expectations for this category.

Wired Drop + Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee (Over-Ear | Open-Back)

Finally, we come to open back over-ear headphones. I’ve only used a few open-backs, and I never got along with them in the past. But things change as you get older, and the Drop + Sennheiser HD 58X Jubilee, when paired with the FiiO Q3, were outstanding! These are my desktop headphones, perfect for listening to everything from music to podcasts, and the open-back allows me to hear my surroundings.

That’s the headphones I am currently using as of January 2023. I will make it a point to come back in 2024 and create a new list; maybe some of these will remain, and perhaps some will change.

What headphones are you using? Which headphones are your favorite? Are you using any of these headphones? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on January 25, 2023.