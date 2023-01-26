Samsung partners with SHFT for new 8K TV series

8K TV is still not mainstream, as 4K TV is just starting to hit the ground running. New TV tech always takes a little bit to catch up. The reality is more sobering as it’s proven that TV tech is often far ahead of the mainstream. TV manufacturers are the ones who are making the tech ahead of the content because content creators won’t make content in higher resolutions until there are devices on which to play said content.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

That’s why 4K TVs are finally making a big push into the market. 4K content was slow because 4K TVs were not as widely used. Now that 4K TVs are commonplace, there is far more than 4K content. The same will happen with 8K TV and 8K content, and Samsung is leading the way.

Samsung, in partnership with SHFT, an award-winning multimedia platform founded by film producer Peter Glatzer and actor and filmmaker Adrian Grenier, will announce the debut of a new 8K TV content series, “Focusing on the Big Picture.”

Filmed in 8K, “Focusing on the Big Picture” is available to stream in stunning 8K resolution on Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs via Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported television service. The 6-episode series aims to inspire new ways of sustainable living by showcasing leading voices across industries that positively impact the world around them.

From musical artists Moby & AY Young and notable art activist figures such as Zaria Forman to Samsung’s Head of Corporate Sustainability, Mark Newton, the series brings attention to the many varied ways a sustainable practice can be woven into everyday life.

What do you think of this new partnership on 8K TV content between SHFT and Samsung? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!