Lights, Camera, Crackle: February 2023 catch what’s new on Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul

We are almost done with January, which means new content is coming to Crackle, Redbox and Chicken Soup. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has added Popcorn Flix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in February 2023 on Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For the Soul.

The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touch points in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touch points this year.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for February 2023 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

Playing on Crackle February 2023

The Pinkertons

Playing on Crackle February 2023

A father and son team up with America’s first female detective to solve crimes in the Wild West.

Vacation (Available 2/13)

Playing on Crackle February 2023

Rusty Griswold takes his own family on a road trip to “Walley World” in order to spice things up with his wife and reconnect with his sons.

Cast: Ed Helms (The Office), Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Skler Gisondo (Santa Clarita Diet)

Happy Valley

Playing on Crackle February 2023

Sarah Lancashire stars as Catherine Cawood, a police sergeant in a small town where drunkards, drug addicts and teenage pregnancies are a way of life. Her world is turned upside down when the man she thinks is responsible for her daughter’s death is released from prison.

Break-Up Nightmare

Playing on Crackle February 2023

A girl finds her life and dignity being destroyed by perverts and criminals on an adult website, so she decides to fight back, but she has no idea who to trust anymore.

Godzilla Final Wars

Playing on Crackle February 2023

Giant monsters like Rodan, Gigan, and Mothra are wreaking havoc worldwide. Suddenly, a UFO appears and causes the monsters to vanish. Aboard the spaceship are Xilians, extraterrestrials who want to help the human race defend itself from Gorath, a rogue planet on a collision course with Earth. M Organization soldier Shin’ich Ozaki, biologist Miyuki Otonashi and her TV reporter sister Anna soon determine Gorath’s a hologram and the Xilians are evil aliens who intend to conquer the Earth. Exposed, the Xilians unleash the monsters to destroy the planet. Racing to the South Pole, Captain Gordon frees Godzilla, mankind’s only hope to defeat the monsters and save the Earth.

Cast: Rei Kikukawa (Asuko Machi), Masahiro Matsuoka (Kaseifu no Mitazono), Don Frye (Miami Vice),

Everybody Hates Chris

Playing on Crackle February 2023

Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrates the hilarious, touching story of a teenager growing up as the eldest of three children in Brooklyn, New York, during the early 1980s.

Cast: Tyler Williams (Abbott Elementary), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Tichina Arnold (Martin)

Alf

Playing on Crackle February 2023

The Tanner family is an average American family. One day, they discover that they have a visitor. He’s small, he’s furry, he’s arrogant, and he’s an alien from the planet Melmac.

Cast: Mihaly ‘Michu’ Meszaros (Big Top Pee Wee), Paul Fusco (Spacecats), Max Wright (The Drew Carey Show)

The Coroner

Playing on Crackle February 2023

After a messy divorce, a high-flying lawyer returns to the small town she escaped as a teenager to take up the post of Coroner. She finds herself thrown together with her old flame who broke her heart twenty years ago – now the local policeman – and they are forced to work together.

Cast: Claire Goose (Murdoch Mysteries), Matt Bardock (Manhunt), Beatie Edney (Poldark)

The Tender Trap

Playing on Crackle February 2023

In 2011 the startling news broke around New Zealand that Sharon Armstrong, a middle-aged grandmother and public servant who worked for the Māori Language Commission had been arrested in Argentina with 5kg of cocaine in her suitcase. Based on her published account, this is the story behind the romance scam that trapped Sharon in its net. This is a shocking story of unbelievable size and complexity. This is Sharon Armstrong’s story. In truth, it could happen to anyone.

Cast: Zara Cormack (The Brokenwood Mysteries), Katrina Danyluk (Hustle), Lisette de Jong (Shortland Street)

Preservation

Playing on Crackle February 2023

A psychological thriller set in the decaying sprawl of rural America. A camping trip for Mike and Wit takes an unexpected turn when they’re joined by Mike’s brother, Sean. A weekend in the woods becomes survival of the fittest.

Cast: Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind), Pablo Schreiber (Halo), Aaron Staton (The Right Stuff)

Playing on Chicken Soup For The Soul

Wedding Talk Part 2 (Episodes 6-10)

Playing on Chicken Soup For The Soul February 2023

Olympic Gold Medalist and Olympic commentator Tara Lipinski hosts with José Rolón (New York’s famous José Rolón Events), wedding designer Jove Meyer (Top Planner by Harper’s Bazaar, Brides, and The Knot), join in a discussion of all things weddings. Wedding Talk uses stunning footage from LoveStoriesTV.com, where the trio will dish on the destinations, décor, and – of course – the dresses and every other element that makes the day momentous. This expert trio isn’t about dragging the newlyweds down the aisle; rather, this is a celebration of a couple’s ceremony, an examination of what’s hot and what’s not in the wedding industry today, and inspirational ideas for viewers to create their own dream day if they open up their minds to all the possibilities.

Cast: Tara Lipinski, Jove Meyer, and José Rolón

For the Love of Chocolate

Playing on Chicken Soup For The Soul February 2023

Preparing for the annual Masters of Chocolate Festival, Aria’s plans are rattled when she loses her partner shortly before the festival. However, the dashing single father Rhett steps in just in time to help Aria find the winning ingredient. In their search, Aria and Rhett discover that the missing ingredient for the perfect chocolate is not so different than what they’ve been missing in their lives: a dash of love!

Cast: Rhiannon Fish (The 100), Jesse Hutch (Batwoman), Genvieve Buechner (Supernatural)

Within These Walls

Playing on Chicken Soup For The Soul February 2023

Imprisoned after a drug arrest and bitter from a life marred by tragedy, Joan Thomas wants nothing to do with the world around her. But when a nun with a tragic past invites Joan to participate in an inmate rehabilitation program training dogs to care for the handicapped-she experiences the freeing power of unconditional love for the first time. Based on the story of Sister Pauline Quinn.

Cast: Laura Dern (The White Lotus), Ellyn Burstyn (Requiem for a Dream), LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Blue Bloods)

From Darkness

Playing on Chicken Soup For The Soul February 2023

The discovery of four bodies and a killer’s chilling taunts draw a former detective back into the murder case that ended her career.

Cast: Ann-Marie Duff (Shameless), Richard Rankin (Outlander), Johnny Harris (Medici)

Serious Moonlight

Playing on Chicken Soup For The Soul February 2023

Things aren’t going exactly as planned for high-powered Manhattan lawyer Louise. Her husband of 13 years, Ian, announces that he’s leaving her for a younger woman.

Cast: Meg Ryan (Sleepless in Seattle), Timothy Hutton (American Crime), Kristin Bell (Gossip Girl)

Monarch of the Glen

Playing on Chicken Soup For The Soul February 2023

Archie Macdonald left the family home in Scotland nearly ten years ago and had no desire to return. When news of a family crisis reaches him, he reluctantly heads to Glenbogle Castle.

Cast: Alexander Morton (Valhalla Rising), Susan Hampshire (Midsomer Murders), Hamish Clark (Arrested Development)

Houdini & Doyle

Playing on Chicken Soup For The Soul February 2023

In a turn-of-the-century London, an unlikely crime-solving pair emerges in Harry Houdini, the brash and boastful American escape artist, and Arthur Conan Doyle, the gentleman literary father of detective Sherlock Holmes. Each fiercely competitive with the other, Houdini and Doyle go to any lengths to prove the other wrong while investigating Scotland Yard’s most unsolvable crimes. Yet, in the end, their reluctant teamwork ultimately unravels the mystery behind each baffling case.

Cast: Michael Weston (A Million Little Things), Stephen Mangan (The Split), Rebecca Liddiard (Frankie Drake Mysteries)

Midsomer Murders

Playing on Chicken Soup For The Soul February 2023

A veteran Detective Chief Inspector and his young Sergeant investigate murders around the regional community of Midsomer County.

Cast: John Nettles (French and Saunders), Jane Wymark (Poldark), Barry Jackson (Doctors)

The Manns

Playing on Chicken Soup For The Soul February 2023

Gospel icon Tamela Mann headlines this family-related reality series about the daily situations shared between herself, her husband, and their kids.

When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story

Playing on Chicken Soup For The Soul February 2023

All Falicia ever wanted was a better life, and she found it with Dino. He promised her the world; all she had to do for it was killed.

Cast: Lil Mama (All American), Lance Gross (House of Payne), Tami Roman (The Family Business)

Playing on Redbox

Lars and the Real Girl

Playing on Redbox February 2023

A delusional young man strikes an unconventional relationship with a doll he finds on the Internet.

Cast: Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Emily Mortimer (Don’t Look Deeper), Paul Schneider (American Crime Story)

Some Kind of Beautiful

Playing on Redbox February 2023

A drama about a Cambridge poetry professor who begins to re-evaluate his life of Byronic excess.

Cast: Pierce Brosnan (Black Adam), Salma Hayek (Frida), and Jessica Alba (Sin City)

Just Before I Go

Playing on Redbox February 2023

On the verge of giving up on life, a guy travels to his hometown to make amends.

Cast: Seann William Scott (American Pie), Olivia Thirlby (Juno), Garret Dillahunt (12 Years a Slave)

A Little Bit of Heaven

Playing on Redbox February 2023

In this dramatic comedy, a woman who uses humor to avoid intimacy learns that she has a terminal illness. With Kate Hudson, Peter Dinklage, Gael García Bernal, Lucy Punch, and Whoopi Goldberg.

The Cast: Kate Hudson (Almost Famous), Gael Garcia Bernal (Mozart in the Jungle), Kathy Bates (American Horror Story)

The Ex

Playing on Redbox February 2023

After getting fired, a man winds up working for his wife’s father while she takes care of the baby.

Cast: Zach Braff (Scrubs), Amanda Peet (The Good Wife), Jason Bateman (Ozarks)

Touchback

Playing on Redbox February 2023

The former football star finds himself back in time before his career-ending injury. Seeking his mentor, he must decide whether to let fate unfold or change his future.

Cast: Kurt Russell (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Brian Presley (U.S.S. Indianapolis: Men of Courage), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Underdogs

Playing on Redbox February 2023

Set in rural Ohio, the birthplace of football, a small-town high school football team rises to play their cross-town rival, a perennial powerhouse, while standing up for an entire community.

Cast: D.B. Sweeney (Two and a Half Men), William Mapother (Lost), Richard Portnow (Shameless)

The 60 Yard Line

Playing on Redbox February 2023

Diehard Packers fan Ben ‘Zagger’ Zagowski buys a house in the parking lot of Lambeau Field and is forced to choose between a superfan lifestyle and his fiancé, Amy. Based on a true story set during the 2009 football season.

Cast: Randall Park (WandaVision), Mindy Sterling (Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me), Chelsey Crisp (Fresh Off the Boat)

A Day in the Life

Playing on Redbox February 2023

The bad blood between two urban crime families explodes into an all-out turf war in this gritty, hard-hitting drama set to rap and starring music legend Sticky Fingaz.

Cast: Bokeem Woodbine (Spiderman: Homecoming), Omar Epps (House), Michael Rapaport (Only Murders in the Building)

Hurricane Season

Playing on Redbox February 2023

Al, a basketball coach at a New Orleans high school, finally has a winning team when Hurricane Katrina happens. He tries to build a winning team anew after the hurricane.

Cast: Forest Whitaker (Black Panther), Isaiah Washington (Grey’s Anatomy), Shad Moss (Scary Movie V)

The Long Walk Home

Playing on Redbox February 2023

Two women, black and white, in 1955 in Montgomery, Alabama, must decide what they will do in response to the famous bus boycott led by Martin Luther King.

Cast: Sissy Spacek (The Help), Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act), Dwight Schultz (Star Trek: First Contact)

