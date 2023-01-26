New on Netflix January 27 to February 2: Jonah Hill & Eddie Murphy in You People

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between January 20-26th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January and February if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Country symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix January 27 to February 2nd list, which is headlined by Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy and in You People.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any new games coming from the streaming platform in February.

And now for the Netflix January 27 to February 2nd list:

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇿🇦): The drama returns for a new season.

The drama returns for a new season. Lockwood & Co. (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): A trio of teen ghost-hunters — two gifted boys and a girl with rare psychic abilities — run a tiny agency investigating deadly spirits haunting London.

A trio of teen ghost-hunters — two gifted boys and a girl with rare psychic abilities — run a tiny agency investigating deadly spirits haunting London. The Snow Girl (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya’s parents find her.

When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya’s parents find her. You People (NETFLIX FILM): A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.

January 30

Princess Power (NETFLIX FAMILY): Adventure-loving princesses from four different Fruitdoms jump into action to help their fellow fruitizens and make their worlds a better place.

January 31

Cunk On Earth (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Philomena Cunk is here to show how far humanity has come — or not — in this witty mockumentary tracing the history of civilization.

Philomena Cunk is here to show how far humanity has come — or not — in this witty mockumentary tracing the history of civilization. Pamela, a love story (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.

An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother. The Social Network 🇨🇦

Being a new month, there are plenty of older titles being added to the Netflix January 27 to February 2nd list.

February 1

All My Life 🇨🇦

American Assassin 🇨🇦

Bad Boys 🇺🇸

Bad Boys II 🇺🇸

Blow 🇨🇦

Blue Valentine 🇨🇦

Call Me by Your Name 🇺🇸

Closer 🇨🇦

Crazy, Stupid, Love 🇨🇦

Daddy’s Little Girls 🇺🇸

Eat Pray Love 🇺🇸

Enough 🇺🇸

Fury 🇨🇦

Girls5eva: Season 1 🇨🇦

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧) 🇺🇸: Teams of the UK’s best professional pastry chefs aim to impress with their finest confections in this sibling series to “The Great British Baking Show.”

Teams of the UK’s best professional pastry chefs aim to impress with their finest confections in this sibling series to “The Great British Baking Show.” Gunther’s Millions (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A dog with a trust fund isn’t the strangest part of this story. Gunther’s eccentric handler also lived a luxe life — with a cult-like entourage.

A dog with a trust fund isn’t the strangest part of this story. Gunther’s eccentric handler also lived a luxe life — with a cult-like entourage. It 🇺🇸

John Q 🇨🇦

Julie & Julia 🇺🇸

La La Land 🇺🇸

Legend 🇨🇦

Legion 🇨🇦

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 🇺🇸

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 🇺🇸

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 🇺🇸

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous 🇨🇦

Mystic River 🇨🇦

New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4 🇺🇸

The Pursuit of Happyness 🇺🇸

Resident Evil: Retribution 🇨🇦

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 🇨🇦

Spanglish 🇺🇸

Spawn 🇨🇦

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World 🇺🇸

Stepmom 🇺🇸

Survivor: Season 32 🇺🇸

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself 🇺🇸

Underworld 🇺🇸

The Wedding Planner 🇨🇦

Vacation 🇨🇦

February 2

Freeridge (NETFLIX SERIES): Four teen friends work to reverse a curse after a peculiar old box seems to bring misfortune — and more — into their lives.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada January 27 to February 2nd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

