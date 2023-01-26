New on Netflix January 27 to February 2: Jonah Hill & Eddie Murphy in You People

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between January 20-26th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January and February if you want to binge those first.
NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Country symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.
Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix January 27 to February 2nd list, which is headlined by Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy and in You People.
Netflix Games
While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any new games coming from the streaming platform in February.
And now for the Netflix January 27 to February 2nd list:
Lockwood & Co.(NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): A trio of teen ghost-hunters — two gifted boys and a girl with rare psychic abilities — run a tiny agency investigating deadly spirits haunting London.
The Snow Girl(NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya’s parents find her.
You People(NETFLIX FILM): A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.
January 30
Princess Power(NETFLIX FAMILY): Adventure-loving princesses from four different Fruitdoms jump into action to help their fellow fruitizens and make their worlds a better place.
January 31
Cunk On Earth(NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Philomena Cunk is here to show how far humanity has come — or not — in this witty mockumentary tracing the history of civilization.
Pamela, a love story (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother.
The Social Network 🇨🇦
Being a new month, there are plenty of older titles being added to the Netflix January 27 to February 2nd list.