Samsung announces its new Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch

Today, Samsung Electronics announced the global launch of Odyssey Neo G7 (Model name: G70NC), the company’s first flat Mini-LED model, adding a new form factor to the industry-leading Odyssey lineup. The new monitor delivers a large screen designed to give gamers a more comprehensive range of vision and details — inviting them to the worlds of their games with lifelike picture quality.

“The gaming monitor market is only going to get bigger, and gamers are now seeking more out of their monitors,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are not just delivering better gaming experience — we are rebuilding new smart capabilities into our screens that give gamers an all-in-one place for technology and entertainment. Our innovations enable gamers everywhere to stay absorbed in their games with visual performance enhancing the intense emotional experiences.”

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 is designed to deliver lifelike picture quality, a customizable high-performance viewing environment, and personalized features for optimal gaming and entertainment. Here’s what the full press release had to say.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43″

The large 43” screen delivers 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160) with VESA Display HDR600 and HDR 10+ certification for advanced picture quality showcasing today’s best graphics. The Odyssey Neo G7 brings Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology to the fore, using Quantum Mini LEDs, which enable ultra-fine and precise control of the densely packed LEDs. As a result, users can see richer blacks, more expansive color expression, and more detail, even in shadowy gaming environments.

Additionally, the Matte Display reduces light reflection on the screen, minimizing distractions during the most intense gaming sessions and letting the large screen deliver details while keeping the player focused on the game and the stunning visual performance.

The Odyssey Neo G7 is a great monitor for any gaming platform — using DisplayPort or HDMI connection to hook it up to the users’ Gaming rig or switch to HDMI 2.1 to play on their latest game console. Another option is to play a mobile game on a larger 43” screen through the built-in WIFI/Bluetooth or just connect a controller to enjoy a game in the cloud without a console.

A 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time allow a swift, smooth response and enable precise mouse movements. Even during the most intense moments, the Odyssey Neo G7 keeps extremely smooth and fast action gameplay, reducing stuttering, input latency, and screen tearing through AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support.

Users increasingly expect personalized and customizable gaming experiences. The Odyssey Neo G7 provides a range of innovative features that let users adjust the screen size, position, and even ratio for an optimal gaming setup. Flex Move Screen allows users to adjust the screen size between 43- and 20-inches to match their preferred size based on the game they play and even change the screen position. So, users can find the perfect way to perform at their best in any game.

To personalize their performance, users can use Samsung Game Bar,1 a powerful tool that lets users quickly view and change important settings without ever needing to leave the game screen. Players can see and change FPS (Frames Per Second), aspect ratio, high dynamic range (HDR), and variable refresh rate (VRR) or adjust settings such as screen ratio, response time, and Game Picture mode. Game Bar puts the player in control without missing any of the action.

The Odyssey Neo G7 is equipped with smart features to cater to users’ wide variety of needs, with customizable experiences through Samsung Smart Hub and Samsung Gaming Hub.

Samsung Gaming Hub2 is an all-in-one game streaming discovery platform that allows instant access to games from partners such as Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce NOW, with no downloads or storage space requirements. It is the ultimate tool to enable users the freedom to explore every corner of the gaming world without limitations.

In addition, users can also get the smart TV experience with apps from partners like Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube through Samsung Smart Hub to enjoy various over-the-top (OTT) content using an Internet connection without even booting up their PC or connecting to other devices.

Specifications

Display Screen Size 43” Flat/Curved Flat Panel Type Quantum Mini-LED Aspect Ratio 16:9 Picture Refresh Rate (Max) 144Hz Brightness (Typical) 400 nit HDR VESA Display HDR600HDR10+ Gaming Response Time 1ms MPRT Viewing Angle 178○/178○ Gaming Feature VRR FreeSync Premium Pro Smart Feature Yes Gaming Hub, Media Hub Audio Speaker 20W x 2 Interface Video Ports 1x DisplayPort (1.4) / 2x HDMI(2.1) USB Ports 2x USB 3.0 ports Others 1x Ethernet LAN, WiFi5, Bluetooth 5.2 Design Lighting Yes (Core Sync) Stand Tilt Wall Mount VESA (200×200)

The Odyssey Neo G7 will be available globally from Q1 2023, with launch schedules varying by region. For more information, please visit Samsung’s website.

Last Updated on January 26, 2023.