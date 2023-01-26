Amazon Luna extends Luna+ free trial from one week to two months

When one typically thinks of cloud gaming, Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW, and the now-defunct Google Stadia usually come to mind. Amazon also offers up a cloud gaming service, Luna+, and has extended its free trial from one week to two months.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Luna+ gives you access to a growing collection of games from across genres – action, adventure, platformer, indie, shooter, RPG, classics, and more. You can also play select Ubisoft PC games you already own from the cloud – without the wait time. Presumably an enticement for those recently homeless Google Stadia users, you can sign up for the extended free trial now through March 18. The offer is available to anyone, including lapsed subscribers!

Some of the games included with Luna+ are:

Alien Isolation

Another World

Bloodrayne: Terminal Cut

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Forgotten Worlds

Dirt 5

Earthworm Jim

Forsaken

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Medium

Metro Exodus

No More Heroes

Pong

Resident Evel 2

Saints Row: The Third (Remastered)

Sonic Mania

Spirit of the North

…and much more!

In addition, Amazon has announced two new additions for February: Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider and Sail Forth.

“In the oppressed world of Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, humanity finds an unlikely hero. After building an army of super soldiers as weapons of war, the authoritarians unwittingly seal their own fates by manifesting a ninja warrior known as Moonrider. Conceived as a tool to preserve the totalitarian state, the Moonrider instead rejects its intended purpose and wages a relentless battle for vengeance against its creators and fellow super soldiers. Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider will be available on Luna+ in February (rated RP for Rating Pending). “In Sail Forth, players can explore the deep blue and command a sailing fleet of customizable ships. With the wind at their backs, they can discover an ocean whose ancient depths have swallowed the key to the mysterious past. Players can befriend dolphins and other curious sea creatures and run down a band of gutless pirates. Sail Forth will be available on Luna+ in February (rated E for Everyone).” Amazon

Last Updated on January 26, 2023.