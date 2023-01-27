TCL announces its budget ION X smartphone on Metro T-Mobile

TCL has been in the smartphone space for a few years and has consistently made good smartphones at reasonable prices. The company has made smartphones from budget to mid-tier, leaving the premium space alone. At least for now. Its latest ION X on Metro T-Mobile gives customers decent specifications for just over $100.

The ION X has a 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) widescreen display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio. The rear camera is a 13MP shooter with AI scene detection, and the front camera is a 5MP shooter. While mid-tier and flagships come with multiple cameras, there’s something to be said for keeping things simple.

There is no fingerprint sensor, but you can use Android Face Unlock on the ION X if you’re not a fan of PIN or screen pattern unlocking. The battery clocks in at 3,000 mAh and includes TCL’s Smart Manager and Battery Saver to help you get the most juice out of your smartphone. The ION X full specifications are as follows.

  • Battery: 3000 mAh
  • Ports: 3.5mm Audio Jack, Type-C
  • Connectivity: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth
  • Processor: MediaTek™ Octa-core
  • Operating System: Android 12
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • Maximum Expandable Memory: 512 GB
  • Wireless Network Technology Generations: 4G LTE
  • Supported Email Platforms: Apple Mail, POP3, IMAP4, SMTP, Microsoft® Exchange, AOL, AIM, Yahoo!® Mail, Gmail
  • Hearing Aid Compatibility: M3, T3
  • WEA Capable: Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot Capable: Yes
  • Frequency: GSM: 850 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 1900 MHz; LTE: 2, 4, 5, 12; LTE Roaming: 25, 26, 41, 66, 71; UMTS: Band II (1900), Band IV (1700/2100), Band V (850)
  • Weight: 6 Ounces
  • Length: 0.35
  • Height: 6.16
  • Width: 2.96
  • Price: $119
PURCHASE FROM METRO T-MOBILE

