Bowers & Wilkins announces upgrades to its Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 true wireless headphones

When true wireless headphones first hit the market, they were primarily obscure brands releasing the new technology. And for a good reason, it was terrible. Fast forward to 2023, and nearly every major brand has true wireless headphones, including Bowers & Wilkins. The new Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 are Bowers & Wilkins premium offerings into the true wireless space, and the company has announced some upgrades.

Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2

The original Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 & Pi5 in-ear noise-canceling headphones launched in April 2021 and marked the renowned British audio brand’s first entry into the TWS market. Now the brand has built upon the universal acclaim for its first-generation in-ear True Wireless headphones with the introduction of two new upgraded models, the Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2. Here’s a quick overview from Bowers & Wilkins.

Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 continue to offer industry and class-leading sound, respectively, building on the award-winning status of the first-generation models.

Both models feature increased earbud battery performance, offering five hours of listening time before recharge.

Enhanced wireless connectivity for stable, uninterrupted listening on the move, including a

significant increase in Bluetooth range – now up to 25m.

Bowers & Wilkins Music App seamlessly offers hi-resolution streaming from compatible streaming services, all in one place.

Pi7 S2 features three new premium finishes, while Pi5 S2 features four new finishes to help you stand out.

Pi7 S2 $399

As the flagship True Wireless model, the Pi7 S2 continues to support Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive, allowing high-resolution music transmission from compatible streaming services and devices, enabled by 24-bit/48kHz wireless transmission between each earbud. Together, these two technologies continue to make the Pi7 S2 one of the very few True Wireless earbuds able to support high-resolution audio all the way from your music source to your ears.

Pi7 S2 features 9.2mm bespoke Bowers & Wilkins drive units, joined by a high-frequency balanced armature driver, with each of the four drive units in the system actively driven by its own amplifier. Pi7 S2 also offers Adaptive Noise Cancellation to automatically monitor, analyze and adapt to its surroundings to produce the best possible, uninterrupted listening experience. That ANC system is paired with six microphones – three in each earbud – for crystal-clear sound quality with phone calls.

Pi5 S2 $299

The new Pi5 S2 also continues to offer the best audio performance in its class, with TWS technology for robust, high-quality earbud-to-earbud synchronization, coupled to a single 9.2mm bespoke drive unit

in each earbud. The Pi5 S2 supports CD-quality playback thanks to the inclusion of high-quality aptX wireless transmission of music from an aptX-compatible mobile device. Pi5 S2 also offers seamless access to user-selectable noise-canceling plus an ambient pass-through mode, and it features twin built-in microphones per earbud for high-quality phone calls.

The new Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 in-ear earbuds are available from bowerswilkins.com and select retailers from 25th January 2023.

