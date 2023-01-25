Now Playing on Plex February 2023: The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Paranoia, and more

|
, ,

Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex February 2023 edition.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into February 2023!

Table of contents

Now Playing on Plex February 2023

Now Playing on Plex February 2023

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

Now Playing on Plex February 2023
  • Before I Go To Sleep
  • Big Wedding, The
  • Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, The
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  •  Negotiator, The
  • Paranoia
  • Secretary
  • Trespass Against Us (starts 2/22)
  • Van Wilder: Party Liaison
  • Waves 

Still Playing on Plex, Catch It Before It Leaves

Cake

Now Playing on Plex February 2023
  • Birds Like Us
  • Cake (2014)
  • Cube
  • Don’t Say A Word
  • Humboldt County
  • I Am Love
  • Lemon
  • Tangerine
  • White God

Still Streaming On Plex In February

Requiem For A Dream

Now Playing on Plex February 2023
  • Apocalypto
  • Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
  • Battle Royale
  • Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
  • Biutiful
  • Blair Witch Project, The
  • Boondock Saints, The
  • Centurion
  • Cube
  • Death Proof
  • Detachment
  • Devil’s Rejects, The
  • Dogtooth
  • Eden Lake
  • Epic Movie
  • Fall, The
  • Get The Gringo
  • Gift, The
  • Girl Next Door, The
  • Girl Who Played With Fire, The (2009)
  • Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)
  • Glengarry Glen Ross
  • Goon
  • Half Nelson
  • Hannibal
  • Hannibal Rising
  • Hard Candy
  • Headhunters
  • Heat
  • Heathers
  • Highlander
  • Horns
  • Hostel
  • Hostel: Part II
  • Hunt For The Wilderpeople
  • Hunt, The
  • I Love You Phillip Morris
  • Ip Man
  • Ip Man 2
  • King Of Comedy, The
  • L.A. Confidential
  • Lady Vengeance
  • Leap (Ballerina)
  • Let The Right One In
  • Lucky Number Slevin
  • Man From Earth, The
  • Merlin
  • Monster
  • Monsters
  • Mr. Nobody
  • Nosferatu
  • Oculus
  • Once Upon A Time In America
  • Only God Forgives
  • Outlander
  • Passion Of The Christ, The
  • Planet Terror
  • Project Almanac
  • Requiem For A Dream
  • Road, The
  • Scary Movie 4
  • Season Of The Witch
  • Short Term 12
  • Single Man, A
  • Stuck In Love
  • Super
  • Super Size Me
  • Taboo
  • Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The
  • This Is England
  • Train to Busan
  • Triangle (2009)
  • Tucker And Dale vs. Evil
  • Wave, The
  • Wrong Turn
    Now Playing on Plex February 2023

    What do you think of the Now Playing on Plex list for February 2023? What movies playing on Plex are you going to watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

    Last Updated on January 25, 2023.

    Previous

    Coming to Tubi February 2023: Spider-Man 3, Friday, Risky Business, and more

    Latest Articles

    Share via
    Facebook
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Mix
    Pinterest
    Tumblr
    Skype
    Buffer
    Pocket
    VKontakte
    Parler
    Xing
    Reddit
    Line
    Flipboard
    MySpace
    Delicious
    Amazon
    Digg
    Evernote
    Blogger
    LiveJournal
    Baidu
    MeWe
    NewsVine
    Yummly
    Yahoo
    WhatsApp
    Viber
    SMS
    Telegram
    Facebook Messenger
    Like
    Email
    Print
    Copy Link
    Powered by Social Snap
    Copy link
    CopyCopied
    Powered by Social Snap