Now Playing on Plex February 2023: The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Paranoia, and more

Now Playing on Plex February 2023

Let's jump right into February 2023!

Now Playing on Plex February 2023

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

Before I Go To Sleep

Big Wedding, The

If Beale Street Could Talk

Negotiator, The

Paranoia

Secretary

Trespass Against Us (starts 2/22)

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

Waves

Still Playing on Plex, Catch It Before It Leaves

Cake

Birds Like Us

Cake (2014)

Cube

Don’t Say A Word

Humboldt County

I Am Love

Lemon

Tangerine

White God

Still Streaming On Plex In February

Requiem For A Dream

Apocalypto

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Battle Royale

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Biutiful

Blair Witch Project, The

Boondock Saints, The

Centurion

Death Proof

Detachment

Devil’s Rejects, The

Dogtooth

Eden Lake

Epic Movie

Fall, The

Get The Gringo

Gift, The

Girl Next Door, The

Girl Who Played With Fire, The (2009)

Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)

Glengarry Glen Ross

Goon

Half Nelson

Hannibal

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Headhunters

Heat

Heathers

Highlander

Horns

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Hunt, The

I Love You Phillip Morris

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

King Of Comedy, The

L.A. Confidential

Lady Vengeance

Leap (Ballerina)

Let The Right One In

Lucky Number Slevin

Man From Earth, The

Merlin

Monster

Monsters

Mr. Nobody

Nosferatu

Oculus

Once Upon A Time In America

Only God Forgives

Outlander

Passion Of The Christ, The

Planet Terror

Project Almanac

Road, The

Scary Movie 4

Season Of The Witch

Short Term 12

Single Man, A

Stuck In Love

Super

Super Size Me

Taboo

Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The

This Is England

Train to Busan

Triangle (2009)

Tucker And Dale vs. Evil

Wave, The

Wrong Turn

