Now Playing on Plex February 2023: The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Paranoia, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex February 2023 edition.
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into February 2023!
Now Playing on Plex February 2023
The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button
- Before I Go To Sleep
- Big Wedding, The
- Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, The
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Negotiator, The
- Paranoia
- Secretary
- Trespass Against Us (starts 2/22)
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison
- Waves
Still Playing on Plex, Catch It Before It Leaves
Cake
- Birds Like Us
- Cake (2014)
- Cube
- Don’t Say A Word
- Humboldt County
- I Am Love
- Lemon
- Tangerine
- White God
Still Streaming On Plex In February
Requiem For A Dream
- Apocalypto
- Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
- Battle Royale
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Biutiful
- Blair Witch Project, The
- Boondock Saints, The
- Centurion
- Cube
- Death Proof
- Detachment
- Devil’s Rejects, The
- Dogtooth
- Eden Lake
- Epic Movie
- Fall, The
- Get The Gringo
- Gift, The
- Girl Next Door, The
- Girl Who Played With Fire, The (2009)
- Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)
- Glengarry Glen Ross
- Goon
- Half Nelson
- Hannibal
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Headhunters
- Heat
- Heathers
- Highlander
- Horns
- Hostel
- Hostel: Part II
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- Hunt, The
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- King Of Comedy, The
- L.A. Confidential
- Lady Vengeance
- Leap (Ballerina)
- Let The Right One In
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Man From Earth, The
- Merlin
- Monster
- Monsters
- Mr. Nobody
- Nosferatu
- Oculus
- Once Upon A Time In America
- Only God Forgives
- Outlander
- Passion Of The Christ, The
- Planet Terror
- Project Almanac
- Requiem For A Dream
- Road, The
- Scary Movie 4
- Season Of The Witch
- Short Term 12
- Single Man, A
- Stuck In Love
- Super
- Super Size Me
- Taboo
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The
- This Is England
- Train to Busan
- Triangle (2009)
- Tucker And Dale vs. Evil
- Wave, The
- Wrong Turn
Last Updated on January 25, 2023.