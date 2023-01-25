Coming to Tubi February 2023: Spider-Man 3, Friday, Risky Business, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the Tubi February 2023 edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app on various devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi February 2023 edition!

Coming to Tubi in February 2023

Tubi Originals

FRANKIE MEETS JACK – 2/3 – Frankie (Samantha Cope) has given up on guys and gone all-in on “dog mom” life. When she and her adopted dog, Tucker, cross paths with Jack (Joey Lawrence) and his dog, Dakota, sparks, and tensions run high. In a string of coincidences, Frankie and Jack continue to cross paths: first, when Jack becomes Tucker’s veterinarian, and later, when Frankie is assigned to cover Jack’s wedding announcement for the local paper. With the guidance of their best friends—both canine and human—Frankie and Jack stumble toward finding and pursuing true love.

LOVE YOU TO DEATH: THE JODI ARIAS STORY – 2/8 – LOVE YOU TO DEATH: THE JODI ARIAS STORY is an examination of the murder of Travis Alexander and the subsequent trial that turned Jodi Arias into social media’s first true “femme fatale.” Intent on securing a lifelong commitment from Alexander — and unleashing chaos after being rebuffed — Arias became a prime example of what happens when infatuation turns into obsession, and a scorned lover is finally pushed past the breaking point.

A NEIGHBOR’S VENDETTA – 2/10 – After her boss-turned-secret lover is found dead, architect Sonja (Chelsea Gilligan) vows to give her marriage another chance. She and her husband decide to make a fresh start and rent a remote cabin. But when an unexpected neighbor appears at their door, they soon discover that she’s linked to Sonja’s adulterous past and is intent on taking “an eye for an eye.”

KITCHEN COMMANDO – 2/12 – From award-winning chef, restaurateur, and presenter Gordon Ramsay via his worldwide production venture, Studio Ramsay Global, and FOX Alternative Entertainment – the makers behind the smash hits “Next Level Chef” – KITCHEN COMMANDO will see former US Army Master Sergeant and White House Chef, Chef Andre Rush, take on a new mission to save struggling restaurants and reignite their passion for the service industry. KITCHEN COMMANDO premieres on Super Bowl LVII Sunday, February 12, 2023, with a new episode rolling out every Sunday.

ALARMED – 2/17 – When busy parents Jane (Brittany Baker) and Rick (Pooch Hall) leave for a much-needed weekend getaway, masked men bypass their high-tech home security system to hold their teen son hostage. Under threat of losing their son, the couple follows a series of cryptic instructions that land them at Jane’s office with one final order: to kill her boss. Desperate to save their family, Jane and Rick must find a way to rescue their son without becoming murderers.

TMZ NO BS: CONOR MCGREGOR – 2/22 – Conor McGregor’s unprecedented ascent to superstardom surprised everyone. Brash, fearless, and as loud as they come – Conor quickly became must-see TV and rich beyond his wildest dreams. But the formula that turned him into one of the sport’s biggest success stories may also ultimately lead to his downfall.

BEST FRIEND – 2/24 – Trisha and Jamie have been best friends since grade school and have never thought of one another in a romantic way. However, things start to change when Trisha meets a new guy named William and Jamie begins to question his place in the friend zone. Consumed by jealousy, Jamie does everything he can to keep Trisha and her new love interest apart – even if it will cost someone’s life.

Action

“Crank” – 2/9

“Domino”

“Last Man Standing”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“Parker”

“Rambo”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

“Spiderman”

“Spiderman 2”

“Spiderman 3”

“Spy”

“The Condemned” (Franchise)

Art House

“All The President’s Men”

“Beasts Of The Southern Wild”

“Devil In A Blue Dress”

“Enter The Void”

“Frances Ha”

“Going All The Way”

“Marie Antoinette” (2006)

“Poetic Justice”

“Set It Off”

“The Perks Of Being A Wallflower”

“The Voices”

Black Cinema

“Antwone Fisher”

“Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son”

“Double Platinum”

“Friday” (Franchise)

“He Got Game”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

“Lottery Ticket”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Madea’s Family Reunion”

“Roll Bounce”

“Roots”

“Soul Food”

“The Jeffersons”

Comedy

“And So It Goes”

“Brewster’s Millions”

“Cop Out”

“Date Movie”

“Good Luck Chuck”

“Guess Who”

“Happy Gilmore”

“I Spy”

“Jack And Jill”

“Just My Luck”

“Miss Congeniality”

“Never Been Kissed”

“Risky Business”

“Romancing The Stone”

“The Duff”

“There’s Something About Mary”

“Undercover Brother” (Franchise)

“What’s Happening Now!!”

Documentary

“A Cure For The Common Classroom” – 2/8

“Raymond Lewis: L.A. Legend” – 2/3

“Room 237”

“Seduced And Abandoned”

“Tabloid”

“The Gospel According To André” – 2/3

“The Thin Blue Line”

Drama

“Cassandra’s Dream”

“Gridiron Gang” (2006)

“Rudy”

“Secret In Their Eyes”

“The Fisher King”

“The Ides Of March”

“The King’s Speech”

“The Other Boleyn Girl”

“The Yellow Birds”

“We Are Marshall”

Horror

“An American Werewolf In London”

“Hood Rat”

“Jeepers Creepers”

“Leprechaun”

“Queen Of The Damned”

“Rob Zombie’s Halloween II”

“Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep”

“Tales From The Hood”

“Tales From The Hood 2”

“Valentine”

Kids & Family

“A Cinderella Story”

“Akeelah And The Bee”

“Dog Days”

“Hook”

“Little Giants”

“My Girl 2”

“Richie Rich”

“Son Of The Mask”

“Space Jam”

“Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory”

Sci-Fi Fantasy

“Alien Vs. Predator: Requiem”

“Battleship”

“Bleeding Steel”

“Future World”

“Outlander”

“Robocop” (Franchise)

Thriller

“American Heist”

“Copycat”

“Now You See Me”

“Now You See Me 2”

“Runaway Jury”

“The Circle”

“The Number 23”

“Traffik”

TV Series

“Bachelor In Paradise VII” – 2/6

“The Bachelorette XVII” – 2/6

“Youth Over Flowers: Winner”

Western

“Lawless”

“Seraphim Falls”

