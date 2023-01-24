Zen Air latest lightweight true wireless sweatproof ANC earbuds from Creative

There’s no shortage of choice when it comes to true wireless earbuds. The latest from Creative, the Zen Air, are a lightweight pair of sweatproof true wireless earbuds complete with Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Modes.

Battery life and sound quality are important with any wireless earbuds or headset. The Creative Zen Air offer up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge (18 total with the included case) and feature 10mm Neodymium drivers. Check out what Creative has to say about their latest audio product:

NOISE CONTROL AND WIRELESS AUDIO ENJOYMENT: Hear what you want with the Creative Zen Air, it comes with noise control features such as Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Mode, where you can listen in or tune out the world. It is also supported with Bluetooth 5.0 and high-quality AAC audio codecs, so you can enjoy uninterrupted audio streaming all day long.

COMFORTABLE EARBUDS YOU CAN WEAR ALL DAY: Each earbud weighing at just 5g/0.17 oz and its charging case weighs only 36 g/1.27 oz. You can bring the Creative Zen Air everywhere you go and tuck it away effortlessly when not in use. Three sets of soft silicone ear tips in varying sizes are also provided for you to choose your best fit.

INTUITIVE TOUCH CONTROLS AND IPX4 SWEATPROOF: The touch sensors on the earbuds react intuitively to your tap commands. With just a few taps, you can manage volume control, music playback, calls, and activate Siri or Google Assistant. The earbuds are also certified IPX4 sweatproof, to accompany you in light rainy conditions or during an active gym session.

ENJOY POWERFUL AUDIO AND CLEAR CALL QUALITY: Powered by 10 mm Neodymium drivers that are expertly tuned, the Creative Zen Air delivers excellent audio reproduction for detailed highs and well-balanced mids. It is also equipped with four mics for better voice pickup and overall enhanced call clarity.

TOTAL PLAYBACK OF UP TO 18 HOURS: Enjoy music playback for up to 6 hours on a single charge and up to 18 hours in total with a fully charged case. At the end of the day, simply dock the charging case onto a Qi-certified wireless charging pad or via the USB-C charging cable.

The Creative Zen Air ANC true wireless earbuds.

Technical specifications include:

Product Color Charging case: White Earbuds: White Headphone

Drivers 10 mm Neodymium Driver x 2 Frequency Response: 20–20,000 Hz Sensitivity (1 kHz / mW): 98 dB Impedance: 16Ω

Microphones Type: Omni-directional x 2 (per earbud) Frequency Response: 100–10,000 Hz Sensitivity (1 kHz): -38 dBV/Pa

Bluetooth version: Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth

Profiles A2DP (Advanced Audio Distribution Profile) AVRCP (Audio / Video Remote Control Profile) HFP (Hands-free Profile)

Audio Codecs: SBC, AAC

Operating Frequency: 2402 – 2480 MHz

Operating Range: Up to 10m/33 ft

Maximum RF Output Power: 10 dBm

Voice Assistant Support: Siri and Google Assistant

Battery Earbuds (Left and Right): 1 x Lithium-ion Button Battery 60 mAh Charging Case: 1 x Lithium-ion Polymer Battery 400 mAh

Playtime (Default) Up to 6 Hours Per Charge Up to 18 Hours of Total Playtime

Charging Interface: Qi-compatible wireless charging, USB-C (Charging)

Charging Time: < 2 hours

Operating Temperature: 0–45°C

Dimensions (L x W x H) Earbud (Per Side): 34.4 x 21.5 x 23.0 mm/1.35 x 0.85 x 0.91 inches Charging Case: 60.0 x 48.0 x 28.6 mm/2.36 x 1.89 x 1.13 inches

USB Cable Length: 0.25m/0.82 ft

Weight Earbud (Per Side): 5g (0.17 oz) Charging Case: 36g (1.27 oz)



The Creative Zen Air retail for $44.99 on the Creative website.

Last Updated on January 24, 2023.