Tesla issuing OTA update to 362K vehicles for self-driving beta software that may cause crashes

Tesla has issued a recall of 362,758 vehicles for self-driving beta software that may cause crashes. Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted he thought the word recall was a strong word for a software update. While the 362K affected vehicles are not being physically recalled, the software is being recalled and replaced with an updated package.

Tesla owners should be aware to avoid using the old self-driving beta software and wait for Tesla to issue the over-the-air (OTA) update soon.

Definitely. The word “recall” for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2023

The FSD Beta system may cause crashes by allowing the affected vehicles to: “Act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution,” according to a safety recall report on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The FSD Beta system could also have issues responding correctly “to changes in posted speed limits.” The affected vehicles included the following years and models: 2016-2023 Model S and Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with or pending installation of FSD Beta.

The good news is that your vehicle is fine if you don’t have the FSD Beta system installed. If you have the system installed, watch for the update, and don’t use it until it is updated.

