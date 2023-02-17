Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones officially launch today

The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were all announced earlier this month, and pre-orders have been open for a few weeks. Now, pre-orders are closed, and these new smartphones have officially launched for purchase.

According to Samsung, preorders across the Galaxy S23 series were higher than the S22 series, with 60% of those who purchased opting for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series also unlocks the next level of mobile security with Samsung Message Guard. This powerful sandboxing tool preemptively protects against zero-click exploit attacks. “Zero-click” exploits are the latest kind of cyberattack, and they can happen any time an image is received on a phone. A single image could contain malicious code. Samsung Message Guard acts as a virtual quarantine, trapping harmful images and helping to prevent opening unsafe messages.

Pricing and color options across the series include:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Pricing & Color Options

S23 Ultra

Price : Starting from $1,199.99

: Starting from $1,199.99 Colors: Consumers can choose Green, Phantom Black, Cream, or Lavender. Samsung.com also offers the S23 Ultra in exclusive colors: Graphite, Sky Blue, Lime, or Red.

S23+ and S23

Price : Starting from $999.99 and $799.99

: Starting from $999.99 and $799.99 Colors: Available in Lavender, Cream, Green, or Phantom Black. Samsung.com also offers the S23+ and S23 in Lime or Graphite.

As part of today’s launch, there are still offers for consumers to save big. Product details and special offers from Samsung.com include:

Samsung Offers

Trade in an eligible device and save up to $1,000 on a carrier and unlocked devices, plus be eligible to receive up to a $100 eCertificate to use at Samsung.com.

Purchase S23 Ultra, S23+, and S23 and get 30% off the Galaxy Watch5 series and Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Any student, military, or healthcare professional can get a 10% additional discount.

Samsung Care+ Offers

Through March 3, receive 50% off when you purchase a new S23 for unlimited protection against drops, spills, and mechanical breakdowns.

Add Theft and Loss to the Samsung Care+ purchase and receive enhanced benefits like unlimited repairs, same-day replacements, and Knox Guard at a reduced price.

Samsung Rewards

Rewards members can earn up to 3,599 points with the purchase of a Galaxy S23 Ultra device.

The new Samsung Rewards features a simple Silver, Gold, and Platinum tier system and point multipliers to make your Rewards go further.

Starting this month, with each tier, Samsung fans will benefit from more incentives – including 10% off accessories for Gold and Platinum Tiers and 20% off Care+ and services like installation and haul-away for Platinum Tier.

