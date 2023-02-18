FBI computer network hacked; agency calls it an “isolated incident”

Cyberattacks are nothing new; they are only increasing as technology becomes more sophisticated. Hackers know that the majority of the population is now living in cyberspace. Websites such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and MeWe are considered “digital town squares.” And where the people congregate, so do government agencies like the FBI.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

There is no way for me to know just how large of a computer network the FBI manages, but it’s safe to assume it’s substantial. Institutions such as banks and insurance companies have a trove of information in their computer networks, and it’s likely the FBI also has a good amount of data. That data can range from drug cartel information to a family operating a dairy farm in Wisconsin.

There’s no telling what data the FBI has.

But it seems someone may have wanted to find out, as the FBI computer network was hacked early Friday. The agency is downplaying the incident calling it “isolated,” and is investigating. “The FBI is aware of the incident and is working to gain additional information,” the agency said in an email to Reuters, without providing further details.

CNN got a bit more information saying that the agency believes the incident involved computers at its NYC office used for investigating child exploitation. This isn’t the first time the agency has been hit with a cyberattack; back in November 2021, its email systems were compromised.

