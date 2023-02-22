Samsung updates Bixby as it looks to improve the user experience

Samsung has announced new updates to Bixby, which it says will improve the intelligent assistant and platform’s user experience, performance, and capabilities. The new updates “significantly improve” Bixby’s ability with enhanced language recognition, giving people “greater control” over their mobile experience.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

“When Samsung first launched Bixby as a voice assistant, it was part of a vision to create a human-to-machine interface that makes life easier and can advance over time with Samsung Galaxy innovation,” said YoungJip Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Artificial Intelligence Team for Samsung Mobile eXperience Business. “Today, we introduce updates to build a more intelligent interface that is proactive and adaptive, giving people greater control over their mobile experience.”

Samsung gave three key areas where they have improved the user experience, and here they are. The new Bixby update will come sometime this month if it hasn’t already.

More Control Over The Mobile Experience

The new Bixby updates bring several new features and improvements that allow people to customize their user experience further, including the recent availability of Bixby Text Call in English. Now, English speakers can answer calls from anywhere by typing a message, which Bixby converts to audio and communicates to the caller directly on their behalf. Users can also personalize their Bixby Text Call voice. Using the new Bixby Custom Voice Creator, users can record different sentences for Bixby to analyze and create an AI generated copy of their voice and tone. Currently available in Korean, this generated voice is planned to be compatible with other Samsung apps beyond phone calls. And for those who want to customize their wake word, Bixby now supports changes to the Custom wake-up phrase within Bixby settings as well. Samsung

Bixby Is Now An Intelligent Platform

Today, Bixby can provide more seamless continuity and better attune to user needs with the introduction of eight new scenarios, including weather, messages, Samsung Health, calendar, music, and more,. Now, Bixby can better understand intent and process follow-up requests by understanding context and associating words previously used in interactions. For example, Bixby users can first launch a workout on Samsung Health and then ask Bixby to play music that best suits that exercise by saying “Play music for this workout.” Samsung

Enhanced Language Recognition

In addition to these great new features, Samsung also upgraded Bixby’s on-device AI applications to allow uses to run key commands entirely offline, such as setting a timer, taking a screenshot or turning on the flashlight. By integrating on-device AI with its native applications, Samsung was able to further expand its language offering and capabilities with advanced AI-based voice dictation. These updates to Bixby will be made possible by the powerful innovation found in Samsung Galaxy devices, including the industry-leading performance that enables on-device AI applications. Samsung

What do you think of Bixby? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!