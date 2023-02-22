Leaving Netflix March 2023: Catch these shows before they’re gone…

A few titles, including quite a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in March 2023 — fortunately, you have at least a week before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

While the list is shorter than most other months this year, there are still a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch series including Hap and Leonard, Instant Hotel, and Big Time Rush. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch a couple of TV shows as well as 300 and Grown Ups.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in March 2023.

March 5

  • Hap and Leonard: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

March 14

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 10 🇨🇦

March 16

  • Lee Daniels’ The Butler 🇺🇸
  • Outback Truckers: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

March 18

  • Instant Hotel: Season 2 🇺🇸

March 24

  • Shtisel: Seasons 1-3 🇺🇸

March 25

  • Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4 🇺🇸

March 28

  • The Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 🇨🇦

March 30

  • Casual: Seasons 1-4 🇨🇦
  • Grown Ups 🇨🇦

March 31

  • 30 Minutes or Less 🇺🇸
  • 300 🇨🇦
  • Brokeback Mountain 🇺🇸

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in March 2023? There’s not much, to be honest, but is there something above you’ll be binging on? Are you still subscribed to Netflix after their recent account sharing changes? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

