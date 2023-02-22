Now Playing on Plex March 2023: The Longshots, Syrup, Serena, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex March 2023 edition.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into March 2023!

Now Playing On Plex March 2023

Bringing Out The Dead

The Burning Plain (starts 3/10)

Europa Report (starts 3/3)

For Greater Glory

In Order Of Disappearance (starts 3/3)

The Longshots

One Last Thing (starts 3/10)

Out Of The Furnace

The Oxford Murders (starts 3/3)

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

Serena (starts 3/10)

Spring Breakers (starts 3/15)

Syrup

Catch It Before It Leaves in March

13

31

24 Hours To Live

A Single Man

Aftermath (AKA 478)

Awake

Battle Royale

Blue Ruin

Braven

Cell

Copycat

Crossing Over

The Darkest Hour

Death Proof

Derailed

DOA: Dead Or Alive

Eden Lake

Epic Movie

The Ex

Fanboys

Get A Job

The Girl Next Door

Grizzly Man

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Heat

Horns

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

I Don’t Know How She Does It

In A World

Inconceivable

Joy Ride

Judy

King Of New York

L.A. Confidential

Leap (Ballerina)

Life or Something Like It

Lucky Number Slevin

Man Of Tai Chi

Man Up

Mr. Nobody

Once Upon A Time In America

Only God Forgives

Open Water

Planet Terror

Requiem For A Dream

Scary Movie 4

School For Scoundrels

Secretary

Texas Killing Fields

The Blair Witch Project

The Devil’s Rejects

The Last Legion

The Limey

The Midnight Meat Train

The Negotiator

The Road

The Sisters Brothers

The Way Of The Gun

The Whole Truth

Traitor

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

Still Playing on Plex

Aguirre, The Wrath Of God

All Good Things

Apocalypto

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Before I Go To Sleep

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Bernie

Biutiful

The Boondock Saints

Centurion

Children Of The Corn

The Cobbler

Day Of The Dead

Detachment

Disconnect

The Fall

Four Lions

Get The Gringo

The Gift

Glengarry Glen Ross

God Bless America

Goon

Half Nelson

Hannibal

Headhunters

Heathers

Highlander

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

I Love You Phillip Morris

The Iceman

The Infiltrator

Ip Man

The King Of Comedy

Lady Vengeance

Let The Right One In

The Man From Earth

Mandy

Merlin

Monster

Monsters

Oculus

Paris, Je T’aime

The Passion Of The Christ

Runaway Jury

Season Of The Witch

Shoplifters

Short Term 12

Stuck In Love

Super

Sympathy For Mr. Vengeance

Taboo

Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The

Train to Busan

Trollhunter

Tucker And Dale vs. Evil

The Wailing

We Need To Talk About Kevin

Wrong Turn

What do you think of the Now Playing on Plex list for March 2023? What movies playing on Plex are you going to watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!