Now Playing on Plex March 2023: The Longshots, Syrup, Serena, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex March 2023 edition.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into March 2023!
Table of contents
Now Playing On Plex March 2023
- Bringing Out The Dead
- The Burning Plain (starts 3/10)
- Europa Report (starts 3/3)
- For Greater Glory
- In Order Of Disappearance (starts 3/3)
- The Longshots
- One Last Thing (starts 3/10)
- Out Of The Furnace
- The Oxford Murders (starts 3/3)
- The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
- Serena (starts 3/10)
- Spring Breakers (starts 3/15)
- Syrup
Catch It Before It Leaves in March
- 13
- 31
- 24 Hours To Live
- A Single Man
- Aftermath (AKA 478)
- Awake
- Battle Royale
- Blue Ruin
- Braven
- Cell
- Copycat
- Crossing Over
- The Darkest Hour
- Death Proof
- Derailed
- DOA: Dead Or Alive
- Eden Lake
- Epic Movie
- The Ex
- Fanboys
- Get A Job
- The Girl Next Door
- Grizzly Man
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Heat
- Horns
- Hostel
- Hostel: Part II
- I Don’t Know How She Does It
- In A World
- Inconceivable
- Joy Ride
- Judy
- King Of New York
- L.A. Confidential
- Leap (Ballerina)
- Life or Something Like It
- Lucky Number Slevin
- Man Of Tai Chi
- Man Up
- Mr. Nobody
- Once Upon A Time In America
- Only God Forgives
- Open Water
- Planet Terror
- Requiem For A Dream
- Scary Movie 4
- School For Scoundrels
- Secretary
- Texas Killing Fields
- The Blair Witch Project
- The Devil’s Rejects
- The Last Legion
- The Limey
- The Midnight Meat Train
- The Negotiator
- The Road
- The Sisters Brothers
- The Way Of The Gun
- The Whole Truth
- Traitor
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison
Still Playing on Plex
- Aguirre, The Wrath Of God
- All Good Things
- Apocalypto
- Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
- Before I Go To Sleep
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Bernie
- Biutiful
- The Boondock Saints
- Centurion
- Children Of The Corn
- The Cobbler
- Day Of The Dead
- Detachment
- Disconnect
- The Fall
- Four Lions
- Get The Gringo
- The Gift
- Glengarry Glen Ross
- God Bless America
- Goon
- Half Nelson
- Hannibal
- Headhunters
- Heathers
- Highlander
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- The Iceman
- The Infiltrator
- Ip Man
- The King Of Comedy
- Lady Vengeance
- Let The Right One In
- The Man From Earth
- Mandy
- Merlin
- Monster
- Monsters
- Oculus
- Paris, Je T’aime
- The Passion Of The Christ
- Runaway Jury
- Season Of The Witch
- Shoplifters
- Short Term 12
- Stuck In Love
- Super
- Sympathy For Mr. Vengeance
- Taboo
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The
- Train to Busan
- Trollhunter
- Tucker And Dale vs. Evil
- The Wailing
- We Need To Talk About Kevin
- Wrong Turn
What do you think of the Now Playing on Plex list for March 2023? What movies playing on Plex are you going to watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!