Razer announces its Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

Yesterday, Razer announced its new Razer Blade 15 laptop, available to purchase starting February 22 via Razer.com, RazerStore locations, and select retailers. This is the thinnest Blade in the 2023 lineup; the Razer Blade 15 is an ultra-portable gaming machine weighing in at less than four and a half pounds that places portability at the forefront without sacrificing performance.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Additional key features of this Blade include:

Peak Performance – Powered by the latest 13th generation Intel® Core™ i7 13800H processor and NVIDIA®’s newest GeForce® RTX 40-series GPUs, up to the RTX 4070

Smooth, sharp visuals – 16:9 QHD 240Hz display to provide a 2.5ms response time and 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut

Seamless upgradeability – Accommodating up to 4TB of storage using an extra M.2 slot and up to 64GB DDR5-5200MHz memory, allowing users to keep pace with even the most demanding games and tasks

Additionally, the recently launched Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18 are now available with NVIDIA®’s GeForce® RTX 4060 and 4070 GPUs. These configurations round out the full line of the new Razer Blade 16 and Razer Blade 18 laptops.

Here’s what the Razer press release had to say about this new Razer laptop:

A brand-new Razer Blade 15 – continuing its storied legacy of pushing the boundaries of thin and light 15” gaming laptops – is now available. This ultra-portable gaming machine is powered by the latest 13th generation Intel® Core™ i7 13800H processor and NVIDIA®’s newest GeForce® RTX 40-series GPUs, up to the RTX 4070. Enhanced vapor chamber cooling and thinner 0.05mm exhaust fins provide the exceptional thermal control needed to pack this level of performance in a laptop that is 25% smaller than the Blade 16. The Blade 15 places portability at the forefront. As the thinnest Blade in the 2023 line, it weighs less than four and a half pounds and delivers up to over six hours of battery life from its 80Wh battery. The 16:9 QHD 240Hz display provides smooth, sharp visuals with a 2.5ms response time and 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The Blade 15 is easily upgradeable, accommodating up to 4TB of storage using an extra M.2 slot and up to 64GB DDR5-5200MHz memory, allowing users to keep pace with even the most demanding games and tasks. In addition to the new Razer Blade 15, the recently launched Blade 16 and Blade 18 are now available equipped with RTX 4060 and 4070 GPUs as well. These configurations round out the full line of the new Blade 16 and Blade 18 laptops. Razer

Pricing for the Blades is as follows:

What do you think of this new Blade laptop? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!