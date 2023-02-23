New on Netflix February 24 to March 2: David Harbour trades the Upside Down for the ghost life

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between February 24 to March 2nd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in February and March if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Country symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix February 24 to March 2nd list, which is headlined by David Harbour as a ghost named Ernest in We Have a Ghost.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come.

Dust & Neon: Load ’em up, Gunslinger. Find the loot, kill the boss. You’re a Wild West cyborg fighting an army of robots in this futuristic, action-packed shooter.

Tomb Raider Reloaded: You’re Lara Croft. Discover ancient relics, dodge hidden traps and wield her iconic twin pistols against fierce enemies in this globe-trotting adventure.

And now for the Netflix February 24 to March 2nd list:

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in March but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Agent Elvis (NETFLIX SERIES): In this adult animated comedy, Elvis trades his jumpsuit for a jetpack when he joins a secret spy program to stop villains from destroying the world.

Furies (NETFLIX FILM 🇻🇳): A trio of furious vigilantes unites to take down a sinister crime syndicate that controls the mean streets of '90s Saigon in this prequel to Furie.

I Am Georgina: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Sometimes the best and worst moments come all at once. Join the roller coaster ride that is the life of international star Georgina Rodríguez.

February 24

February 26

French Exit 🇨🇦

Our Friend 🇨🇦

February 27

VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)

February 28

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (NETFLIX COMEDY): A womb with a view. Awkward adulthood. The not-so-golden years. Journey through life's stages with Jamie Demetriou in this musical sketch-comedy special.

American Pickers: Season 15 🇺🇸

The Net 🇨🇦

Perfect Match (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) ): Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition.

Too Hot to Handle: Germany (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪): Ten gorgeous singles meet in a tropical paradise. Little do they know that to win the €200,000 prize, they'll have to completely give up sex.

Being a new month, there are plenty of older titles being added to Netflix and Netflix Canada between February 24th and March 2nd.

March 1

Baby Mama 🇨🇦

Big Daddy 🇺🇸

Burlesque 🇺🇸

Cheat (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Equal parts brains and blagging, this quiz show expects and encourages contestants to cheat their way to a cash prize. The one rule? Don't get caught!

Couples Retreat 🇨🇦

Easy A 🇺🇸

Fakes: Season 1 🇨🇦

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2 🇺🇸

Gran Torino 🇨🇦

The Hangover 🇺🇸

The Hangover: Part II 🇺🇸

The Hangover: Part III 🇺🇸

Hunt 🇨🇦

The Intern 🇨🇦

Léon: The Professional 🇨🇦

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL 🇺🇸

Men in Black 🇨🇦

Men in Black II 🇨🇦

National Lampoon’s Animal House 🇺🇸

Omertà 🇨🇦

Open Season 🇺🇸

Open Season 2 🇺🇸

The Other Boleyn Girl 🇺🇸

Out of Africa 🇺🇸

Promising Young Woman 🇨🇦

Rango 🇺🇸

Sense and Sensibility 🇨🇦

Seven Years in Tibet 🇺🇸

Sleepless in Seattle 🇺🇸

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron 🇺🇸

Stepmom 🇨🇦

The Threesome 🇨🇦

Tonight You're Sleeping with Me (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): Stuck in a passionless marriage, a journalist must choose between her distant but loving husband and a younger ex-boyfriend who has reentered her life.

When We Were Boys 🇨🇦

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): When his teenage granddaughter falls victim to the drug dealers overtaking his neighborhood, a fed-up war veteran takes matters into his own hands.

March 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): As the police continue to search for Gambino's killer, Valentino, Salvo and their loved ones somehow become more mixed up in the crime's aftermath.

Karate Sheep (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇫🇷): Keeping a flock of sheep safe from a hungry wolf is hard work! Luckily, Wanda and Trico have a few tricks — and kicks — up their woolly sleeves.

Masameer County: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇸🇦): Offering a humorous view of a changing Saudi, this season includes a risky 24-hour mission, a shocking elevator ride and a rocket launch gone rogue.

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇫🇷): From 1987 to 2003, Michel Fourniret cemented his legacy as France's most infamous murderer. But his wife was an enigma: Was she a pawn or a participant?

Sex/Life: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire. We pick up right in the moment of Billie's stunning proposal to Brad which ended the first season, and then ride the emotional fallout which comes in its wake.

Space Jam: A New Legacy 🇨🇦

This Is Where I Leave You 🇺🇸

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada February 24 to March 2nd list. Be sure to check back next week to see what's in store for the week following.

