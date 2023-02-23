Samsung announces pricing and availability of its 2023 Neo QLED 4K and 8K models

Samsung unveiled its 2023 Neo QLED 4K and 8K line of TVs at CES 2023 but failed to explain pricing and availability, which is typical of most CES announcements. But your patience has been rewarded today with the announcement of Samsung Neo QLED 4K and 8K pricing and availability available below!

These models combine brilliant picture design with dynamic audio for a versatile screen that can shine in any room. First announced at CES, key features include the following:

Quantum Mini LED Technology: delivers incredible brightness and wide-viewing angles in any room at any time thanks to its precise control of over 30 million points of light

delivers incredible brightness and wide-viewing angles in any room at any time thanks to its precise control of over 30 million points of light Quantum Neural Processor: Content on screen is instantly transformed to the highest resolution, 4K or 8K possible

The best gaming performance with low input lag thanks to a 0.1 millisecond response time and 144Hz refresh rate

Gaming Hub: allows gamers to play the biggest games from Xbox and other top game streaming partners with no downloads, storage limits, or console required.

allows gamers to play the biggest games from Xbox and other top game streaming partners with no downloads, storage limits, or console required. Smart Hub : Entertainment, Gaming, and Ambient options available all in one place, including top streaming platforms and Samsung TV Plus, and can make content recommendations based on individual preferences

Slim One Connect: attachable solution neatly tucks away all cords and cables away from the panel

Neo QLED TVs pair effortlessly with Samsung Q and S-Series soundbars to provide masterfully orchestrated sound

Two new Neo QLED 8K TVs, the QN900C and QN800C, and three Neo QLED 4K TVs, the QN95C, QN90C, and QN85C, are rolling out at authorized retailers nationwide this week. Full pricing and sizes are below:

Pricing and Availability

All models available nationwide starting this week

QN900C (75”, 65”)

75” MSRP $6299.99

65” MSRP $4999.99

QN800C (85”, 65”)

85” MSRP $5999.99

65” MSRP $3499.99

QN95C (85”, 75”, 65”)

85” MSRP $5799.99

75” MSRP $4199.99

65” MSRP $3299.99

QN90C (85”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50”, 43”)

85” MSRP $4799.99

75” MSRP $3299.99

65” MSRP $2799.99

55” MSRP $1999.99

50” MSRP $1599.99

43” MSRP $1199.99

QN85C (85”, 75”, 65”, 55”)

85” MSRP $3799.99

75” MSRP $2699.99

65” MSRP $1999.99

55” MSRP $1499.99

